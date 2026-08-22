ANC pledges to deal financial blow to municipal tenderpreneurs

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to take to the hustings again today when he unveils the ANC’s manifesto for the local government elections at a rally in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg. Picture:

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If the ANC has its way after the November 4 local government elections, most tenderprenuers at municipal level will be hit hard in the pocket.

The party plans to directly hire workers to render services such as waste collection, security, cleaning, meter reading and water tankering, among others — after years of dithering on the issue while tenderpreneurs raked in millions, exploiting vulnerable contract workers as they coined it.

This is according to the ANC’s 2026 local government elections manifesto, titled “Masakhe: Let Us Build”, prepared ahead of what is expected to be the most fiercely contested local government elections since the dawn of democracy.

The ANC’s electoral pledge is set to be unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a rally in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, today.

In the manifesto, the party concedes that “tendering services such as plant hire and call centres went too far”, to the detriment of service delivery and local job creation.

“The ANC’s assessment is that they went too far, and that the municipality gave away the very functions it needed to keep in order to remain competent,” the document reads.

The question is not [whether to] insource or outsource — it is [about] who the principal is. What matters is not who turns the valve but who owns the assets, sets the standards, holds the tap, and is held to account when the tap stops — ANC

In a section of the manifesto titled “Remunicipalisation: Bringing Work Back Home”, the ANC cites research carried out by the City of Tshwane when it insourced 409 cleaners. The study found that making this move would cost the municipality R9m instead of R3.7m a month, but it went ahead with the insourcing nonetheless.

Tshwane’s insourcing decision meant workers who had previously been contracted by tenderpreneurs became municipal employees, and this approach is currently being championed by a coalition government comprising the ANC, EFF, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus, among other political parties.

The city’s study found contractors were “exploitative” towards their workers, had low work standards and lacked accountability.

In the current financial year, Tshwane has set aside at least R36m to insource hundreds of security guards who had previously worked for tenderpreneurs.

Scenes at the ANC Manifesto Launch in Riverside, Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Video: Antonio Muchave pic.twitter.com/is7cR9gKvQ — Business Day (@BDliveSA) August 23, 2026

The ANC conceded that insourcing had been expensive, but said it had to be done. “It is a decision about what the municipality is: an employer of its own residents on decent terms, restoring the dignity and the tools of trade of municipal workers, or the manager of other people’s labour brokers,” the manifesto says.

“The question is not [whether to] insource or outsource — it is [about] who the principal is. What matters is not who turns the valve but who owns the assets, sets the standards, holds the tap, and is held to account when the tap stops.”

The ANC says where it governs after the November 4 elections, it will within 100 days review all outsourced services and rebuild municipal engineering, technical and related capacity. This move would also involve bringing artisanal services — such as plumbing, the supply of electricity and heavy plant operation — back under the direct control of municipalities.

The ANC wants municipal mayors to be publicly held accountable for poor performance and for them and other senior officials to face regular lifestyle audits

The ANC is facing its fiercest electoral contest since the dawn of democracy, with polls showing it is especially at risk of losing support at the local government level.

The country’s biggest party also says it has identified “six action areas of decisive change” it will focus on between 2026 and 2031.

These include:

driving investment, job creation and local economic development by bringing “core services back in-house”; as well as

restoring reliable water and electricity supply through maintenance.

The plan also aims to:

tackle crime at the community or ward level by creating better partnerships with the police;

ease the cost-of-living pressure on households by ensuring affordable billing; and

prioritise the poor when making municipal rates and tariffs decisions.

The ANC also wants municipal mayors to be publicly held accountable for poor performance and for them and other senior officials to face regular lifestyle audits.

When it comes to gender-based violence and substance abuse, the ANC wants municipalities to use their powers to make bylaws to limit liquor trading days and hours.

“A municipality may not issue or withdraw a liquor licence — that is a provincial competence. [But] it may control how, when and where an undertaking that sells liquor operates, and [whether] that power has been used seriously enough,” the party says.

According to the party, every ANC-led municipality will: