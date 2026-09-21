POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament reconvenes amid rising political activity before local polls

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Participants dressed in colourful traditional attire take part in a cultural parade in Durban. Picture:

This week, as parliament returns from its constituency period, applications open for special votes ahead of the November local government elections, and the government prepares for Heritage Day.

Monday marks the opening of applications for special votes for the November 4 local government elections. Registered voters who will be unable to vote at their voting station on election day because of qualifying circumstances can apply from September 21 until October 12.

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Special votes will be cast on November 2 and 3. Voters who cannot travel to their voting station because of physical infirmity, illness or disability can apply for a home visit, while those who can travel to their voting station but will be unable to vote on November 4 can apply to vote early at their registered voting station.

Parliament returns on Tuesday after its constituency period, bringing MPs back to the national legislature as parties enter the final weeks before the November 4 local government elections.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will on Tuesday hold an investigation into gendered power dynamics within the administrative environment of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature.

The investigation will examine institutional culture, workplace dignity and safety, and concerns including bullying, harassment, intimidation, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and barriers to reporting. The CGE will also assess the legislature’s mechanisms for preventing, reporting and investigating such matters.

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald will launch Corrections Week 2026 in Cape Town on Monday. The week, running from September 20 to 26, will be launched at the Goodwood Art Gallery under the theme, “Correcting offending behaviour, restoring dignity and rebuilding communities through arts and crafts”.

The department of correctional services will open its nine arts and crafts galleries to the public during the week, showcasing products made by offenders as part of its self-sufficiency and sustainability programme.

Groenewald will also travel to the Malmesbury Correctional Facility on Monday to announce the national winner of the department’s Garden Project, which aims to improve gardens and living environments at departmental accommodation.

On Tuesday, the CGE will also hold an accountability session on the plight of women farm workers in the Eastern Cape. The session will bring together farm workers, government departments, farm owners and employers, organised labour, municipalities, civil society and human rights institutions.

The engagement follows CGE outreach work in the Sarah Baartman district, which identified concerns including gender inequality, discrimination, sexual harassment and gender-based violence, labour rights, access to justice, housing and healthcare.

Wednesday will see the North West MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements & traditional affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, brief the media on municipal governance, service delivery and human settlements.

The briefing in Mahikeng will cover municipal performance and accountability, infrastructure development, human settlements delivery, disaster management, traditional leadership and interventions to address service delivery challenges.

Molapisi will outline the human settlements MuniMEC programme scheduled for the same day.

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The main national event of the week will take place on Thursday, when South Africa marks Heritage Day.

The national Heritage Day celebration will take place in Thembalethu, George, in the Western Cape, under the theme, “Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties That Bind Us”. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in the national programme.

Heritage Day forms part of Heritage Month, which focuses on South Africa’s cultural heritage and the role of living traditions in strengthening social cohesion and national identity.