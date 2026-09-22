WATCH IN FULL | Bozell talks US-SA relations, BEE, visa restrictions and Mbeki

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In a wide-ranging interview with Business Day, US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III tipped former president Thabo Mbeki as the person who could clear diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

He spoke about the Trump administration’s selective US visa restrictions targeting South African officials, land issues, BEE and his relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Business Day