Parties pledge peaceful campaigns ahead of November 4 elections

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Political parties contesting the November 4 local government elections have pledged to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct and campaign peacefully. Picture:

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Political parties contesting the November 4 local government elections have pledged to abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct and campaign peacefully, as IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya warned that the poll would be held against a backdrop of declining trust in democracy and widespread public scepticism.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, DA leader Solly Msimanga and MK Party president Jacob Zuma were among party leaders who signed the code at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Moepya said a recently released voter participation survey conducted independently with the Human Sciences Research Council painted a “sobering empirical reality” of the state of South Africa’s democracy.

He said the survey showed declining democratic trust, institutional disillusionment and widespread public scepticism.

“This is not a narrative of casual disengagement. It is a story of profound structural disillusionment,” Moepya said.

“Our citizens are saying democracy must work, and work for them.”

Moepya said the findings could not be ignored or sanitised and that the elections would have to be conducted against this backdrop.

The Electoral Code of Conduct was therefore more relevant and urgent than ever.

“The code is not an archaic legal formality, but a solemn binding contract signed directly with the people of South Africa,” he said.

According to Moepya, the code was intended to ensure that all 136,790 candidates had an equal opportunity to campaign and communicate their messages without unfair distortion, attacks or violence.

He warned that violations of the code would distort the electoral playing field and undermine constitutional equality.

The party leaders echoed the commission’s call for peaceful campaigning, though Dlamini struck a more combative tone in his address.

Mbalula said the ANC would campaign vigorously and robustly contest political ideas, but would do so within the law and respect the rights of voters, candidates and political parties.

“We reject violence, intimidation, lies, and disinformation,” he said.

He said voters should be able to make their choices freely, based on facts, and hold political parties seeking public office to account.

“We will compete strongly, fairly, and peacefully, and let the people decide,” Mbalula said.

Mashaba said ActionSA was signing the code because democracy was bigger than any individual party or candidate.

He said political competition had to remain vigorous and free from violence, while parties had a responsibility to present plans for fixing municipalities in a way that persuaded residents to vote.

“There is no arena for intimidation, violence, or deliberate spreading of false information,” Mashaba said.

Msimanga said peaceful elections did not begin on voting day, but had to be protected throughout the campaign.

Parties had to campaign without intimidating voters and refrain from spreading fake news.

“South Africans must be free to hear competing ideas, that they must be able to scrutinise those who are seeking office, and that the voters must cast their ballots according to their own judgment,” Msimanga said.

Dlamini also committed the EFF to peaceful elections and called on its members to treat voters with respect and dignity.

But he warned that law enforcement agencies had to remain impartial and protect everyone during the elections.

He said citizens had a right to defend themselves if the police failed to protect them, referring to the constitutional right to life.

Dlamini also called on Gauteng residents to attend the EFF’s October 31 rally at Orlando Stadium, which he described as the party’s largest rally.

He ended his address with the EFF’s slogan for the election: “Victory or death” on November 4.

Zuma reflected on South Africa’s democratic journey and expressed satisfaction with political leaders coming together to commit themselves to the electoral process.

Moepya said political parties and candidates signing the code were committing themselves to confronting public disillusionment and demonstrating that democracy could be responsive, clean and accountable.

“They are committing to conduct in their campaign that will ensure that November 4 local government elections are in fact elections that restore trust, build institutional integrity and demonstrate that the democratic process can be responsive,” he said.

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