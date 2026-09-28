Vodacom Business drives smart utility modernisation across municipalities

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Technology that enables real-time consumption monitoring and tampering detection can help municipalities protect revenue and improve operational efficiency.

Vodacom Business is helping drive the modernisation of municipal electricity and water services across South Africa through its participation in National Treasury’s RT29-2024 transversal contract.

The programme is delivering measurable impact in smart infrastructure deployment, service delivery and local job creation.

Through RT29 projects, approximately 650 jobs had been created by the end of the 2026 financial year, up from around 500 the previous year. Over the same period, smart water meter deployments increased from approximately 137,600 to 147,600.

Working alongside Ontec and Macrocomm, Vodacom Business is supporting participating municipalities to deploy smart technologies that improve the accuracy of utility readings, provide greater visibility across electricity and water networks, and quickly identify issues such as leaks, losses, tampering and illegal connections.

Modernising infrastructure is about giving municipalities better tools to manage essential services and respond to their communities — Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business

Vodacom Business provides the connectivity, internet of things infrastructure, data platforms and analytics that underpin these solutions. Ontec supplies smart metering and utility management solutions, while Macrocomm supports implementation, community engagement and skills development.

“Modernising municipal infrastructure is not only about introducing new technology, but about giving municipalities better tools to manage essential services and respond to the needs of their communities,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

“RT29 provides a practical model for bringing together public and private sector capabilities to help municipalities make that transition.”

Smart infrastructure in action

The impact is already being seen on the ground.

In Sol Plaatje Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, more than 15,000 smart electricity meters were installed in fewer than 80 days, with about 85 local residents employed and trained in smart meter installation and systems management.

In Naledi Local Municipality in North West, more than 6,000 smart meters have been deployed, supporting improved revenue protection and operational efficiency.

The rollout has helped identify electricity losses through real-time consumption monitoring and the detection of tampering and illegal connections, contributing to a reduction in electricity losses from 26% to 5%, in line with the national norm.

Revenue protection of this kind matters beyond any single municipality. Illegal electricity connections, meter tampering and ageing infrastructure can erode the revenues needed to maintain and expand essential services.

Vodacom Business provides the connectivity, internet of things infrastructure, data platforms and analytics that underpin select local municipalities' smart metering solutions. (Vodacom)

Smart metering addresses this directly: real-time detection of tampering, accurate billing and comprehensive consumption data enable municipalities to improve revenue collection.

In the city of Tshwane, Vodacom’s smart water management platform provides municipalities with a web-based digital dashboard offering real-time visibility across water distribution networks.

The platform supports a measurable reduction in water wastage through the rapid identification of leaks, bursts and illegal connections, helping municipalities better manage water resources and respond to issues more quickly.

These deployments build on earlier smart metering work in Sol Plaatje, Naledi, Mogale and Matzikama, while the wider RT29 programme continues to support municipalities including the city of Mbombela, Thabazimbi Local Municipality, Kgatleng and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

Benefitting communities and municipalities alike

For communities, the impact extends beyond the installation of new infrastructure.

The programme creates opportunities for local residents to gain practical experience and technical skills, while municipalities gain better visibility of their utility networks and greater insight into how services are being used.

When we combine technology with community employment, we’re not just fixing infrastructure; we’re building local capacity and economic resilience — Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business

For municipalities, deployments like these show what is possible when the right partners and platforms come together to modernise how essential services are delivered.

As the rollout continues, the experience gained across participating municipalities is helping demonstrate how connected infrastructure can support more responsive utility management while creating opportunities for local economic participation.

“Digital innovation is no longer optional for municipalities, but essential,” says Proothveerajh.

“When we combine technology with community employment, we’re not just fixing infrastructure; we’re building local capacity and economic resilience.”

This article was sponsored by Vodacom Business.