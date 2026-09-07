ANC fights to hold KZN as Zuma’s MK surges ahead of local polls

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Former president Jacob Zuma's MK party is seeking to turn its provincial support into control of councils, including eThekwini in 2026 municipal elections. Picture:

As President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Southern African leaders to Durban in August, municipal workers demanding higher pay littered the streets of Pietermaritzburg with rubbish.

eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal’s only metropolitan municipality, presented clean streets to its international guests. Northwest of the coastal city, the provincial administrative capital offered a different picture of local government. The campaign posters were more alike.

In Durban, MK, IFP and DA posters displayed party leaders or mayoral candidates. ANC posters urged residents to register to vote, despite the voter registration deadline having passed.

Putting Ramaphosa’s face on them would be risky because he was unpopular in the province, an eThekwini ANC leader told Business Day when we visited the city.

That assessment points to the difficulties confronting the ANC ahead of the November 4 municipal elections. Its breakaway rival, former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party, is seeking to turn its provincial support into control of councils, including eThekwini.

In Durban for the SADC Heads of State Summit today and tomorrow. Beautiful, clean city with lots of DA, IFP and MK posters ahead of the local government elections in November. Few ANC posters in sight pic.twitter.com/v5faDyP3lR — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 16, 2026

The MK ambition of a complete KwaZulu-Natal takeover is not far off. An Ipsos survey published on September 4 put MK support in eThekwini at 55% among registered voters who expressed a party preference.

The finding gives Zuma’s party a strong starting position in the contest for a municipality governed at present by an ANC-led arrangement involving the IFP, EFF and smaller parties.

The survey, conducted in June and July, is not an election forecast. Its eThekwini margin of error is 6.86 percentage points, and support across a province cannot establish who will win individual councils. Turnout is another uncertainty.

“What stands out is that there is no single metropolitan story unfolding across South Africa,” says Mari Harris, political analyst at Ipsos in South Africa. “Different parties are competing from very different positions of strength depending on the metro. While some cities appear headed for closely contested ANC-DA races, others show strong support for regional or smaller parties.

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“Currently, only MK shows a strong dominant position in eThekwini, suggesting that many metros are headed for coalition governments. This makes the coalition discussions after the elections and the choice of coalition partners of vital importance for the functioning of local government in South Africa and the delivery of basic services to citizens.”

The ANC intends to fight back. A provincial task team member said it would deploy veterans, including Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to counter the former president’s influence. The proposed campaign suggests the party sees familiar provincial figures as important to recovering ground lost to its former leader.

MK’s polling strength has accompanied repeated organisational upheaval. Sibonelo Nomvalo became its eighth secretary-general when appointed in March. Last month, Zuma appointed his son Duduzane as the party’s first deputy president, ousting John Hlophe in the process.

Neither establishes how voters will respond in November, but the disruptions have not prevented MK from recording substantial support in the province.

The party has named Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi as its eThekwini mayoral candidate. Her selection gives its campaign a municipal figurehead alongside Zuma, whose influence the ANC’s planned deployment of veterans is intended to challenge.

“Nobody really knows much about Zandile, and if MK wins, it means she will preside over a R70bn budget in eThekwini,” elections analyst Wayne Sussman said.

For the IFP and DA, the council elections unfold against pressure on the provincial administration they share with the ANC. MK has sought National Freedom Party (NFP) backing to remove premier Thami Ntuli’s government, extending the contest for power beyond municipal boundaries.

That effort has been complicated by the NFP’s internal dispute since 2025. Its sole provincial legislator, Mbali Shinga, resisted instructions to leave the governing arrangement. Even an alliance of MK, the EFF and NFP would hold only 40 of the legislature’s 80 seats, leaving it short of an outright majority.

The IFP’s challenge is to defend its municipal position while leading a provincial government that MK wants to unseat. The DA faces a different task, including converting opposition to the ANC’s municipal record into votes while sharing provincial responsibility with it. Both must compete with an MK campaign that enters the Durban race with a substantial polling advantage.

The overlapping arrangements give the municipal campaign an added complication. The ANC and IFP co-operate in provincial government and eThekwini, while the EFF works with the ANC in Durban and supports MK’s provincial bid. Local results could require another round of negotiations among parties contesting against one another.

The campaign also faces a security threat. Two IFP councillor candidates were shot dead in separate incidents in the first week of September, while ANC and MK members have also been killed. Political motives have not been established.

Ntuli plans peace talks involving political parties and the Electoral Commission this month.

Business Day