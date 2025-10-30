From collapse to command: Wolvaardt’s Proteas find their fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on October 29, 2025 (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

What to make of this team of South Africans at this World Cup? From the depths of despondency after the 21-over capitulation in their first match against England to the dominance of their 125-run semifinal walloping of the same team on Wednesday.

In the 26 days since that first match against England, Laura Wolvaardt’s team has displayed the steel and composure that were missing in Guwahati on October 3, when their batters struggled to read Linsey Smith’s line and guile. A comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand thanks to a century from Tazmin Brits and an 8/34 by Suné Luus and Nonkululeko Mlaba’s four wickets.

Hosts India proved a sterner test in what was then the best match of the World Cup. Wolvaardt showed a return to form as Nadine de Klerk entered the stage with 84 from 54 balls to take the momentum away from an Indian team who had overcome an early batting collapse, recovering from 173/7 in the 40th over to 251 all out.

Bangladesh proved a tougher win than expected, rain turned the Sri Lanka game into a 20-over shoot-out, and Wolvaardt kept scoring. Bits and pieces were starting to come together — the perfect game was a work in progress. The top order and middle order had not yet clicked, said Wolvaardt. The death bowling had been loose and needed some work but was solid in Colombo.

There was rain yet again in Colombo four days later — just what were the organisers thinking playing cricket in Sri Lanka in monsoon season? — but SA found a nigh-on perfect performance. Wolvaardt hit 90 from 82 balls (10 fours and two sixes), Marizanne Kapp was sublime for her 58, while De Klerk monstered 41 from just 16 deliveries.

Australia dominated in SA’s final group stage match, Alana King spinning them a merry tale with her leg-spin, but there was little despair in the attitude of Wolvaardt. Batting first had given them a taste of what was to come against England in the semifinal. Each game was a new day, a lesson learnt, a step taken. The perfect game was to come, and so it did.

Has any national SA team played a better semifinal at a World Cup or an international tournament? From Wolvaardt’s magnificent cover drive off the first delivery to Kapp’s first-season brilliance with the ball. SA’s first runs were described by the commentator as “crunched”, “edged” and “crashed”. It was biff, bang, wallop cricket with deftness, steel-fist-in-a-velvet-glove stuff. Kapp’s 5/20 were her career-best figures and her 44th World Cup wicket.

England have, strangely, been panned instead of SA being praised. “Headless chickens come home to roost in England’s terminal batting failure,” was the headline on ESPNcricinfo. The Times went with “England crash out of World Cup after top order collapse to 1/3”. “‘This will hurt’: Edwards looks to next generation after England’s World Cup drubbing,” was The Guardian’s take.

Wolvaardt remained calm afterwards. She has the coolness to match Kapp’s fire.

Coach Mandla Mashimbyi brought calm to the anxiety Kapp said she went through before the semifinal: “Two days before the semifinal, I probably had one of the worst net sessions in the past 10 years of my career. So, it ended with me crying. Initially, in our first net session, all of our batters — we probably lost like 10 wickets in the first two overs we faced. And then the coach just called us in and said, ‘Listen, just put a price on your wickets.’”

And so, to the final. At the time of writing, Australia and India were yet to start the second semifinal. Kapp would like to play India, but this World Cup has taught her much about context, expectations and desire. They have learnt from each match. You would believe they would expect they have plans for either Australia or India, but there is a greater understanding of what it takes for a team to click.

“Having these girls around, having team management around, and then family, like ultimately, especially if it doesn’t go your way. They’re always there, no matter what the outcome. That’s pretty special,” said Kapp.

“I’ve always been so focused on wanting to win a World Cup. This morning, our team doctor came to my room, she prayed for me, and then she actually told me a story. It’s almost then when it just hit me that cricket isn’t everything.”