MARK ETHERIDGE: The tiny titan who conquered time in France

The little town of Albi, France, boasts the world’s biggest brick cathedral — for 24 hours earlier in October, it hosted a tiny South African for whom running through brick walls is second nature.

Little Marsha Muller, 42, made history that day by setting an SA women’s record at the IAU 24-Hour World Championships.

She covered an incredible 202.196km during the 24 hours — a crazy caper, considering she only started running at the relatively late age of 31.

“I woke up one day and thought, ‘I’m getting old; let’s do something with my life,’ and decided to run the annual Two Oceans half-marathon (21.1km),” says the Richards Bay running machine.

She duly went on to tick that first box with a 2hr 21min finish in the 2015 version of Two Oceans and promptly did two other half-marathons in the next three months.

She hasn’t looked back since that day, and despite humbly describing herself as just your “Mrs Average”, she’s now run seven consecutive Comrades Marathons, six consecutive Washie 100-Miler events and two world 48hr championships.

Her first marathon was also in 2015, the South Coast Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal, where she finished in just more than five hours.

And her first ultra, the South Coast Ultra 48km, followed soon after.

“My in-laws were going down to Cape Town to run Two Oceans and I said to my hubby, Shawn, ‘I’m just going to wing it…’

“Oh my word, I think I nearly died 10 times and think I was stone last — they had to lift the finish banner again for me, and this really made me tell myself to get my ass into gear.”

Before one gets to her true ultra events, as in Comrades and way beyond, one has to consider the enormous mental fortitude of the tiny (1.6m/47kg) dynamo.

For much of her earlier career, her training was done solo and in what almost amounts to solitary confinement in their Richards Bay garden.

“I was just nervous to be running out there alone and at that stage didn’t have that many running friends. Also, I worked long hours (she runs her own business called Touch of Beauty salon), so if I had to do a run, I’d do it whenever I got the gap during the day.”

She makes it seem simple, but it’s way more than that.

“Hubby would braai as I ran 30km around the garden while kids and dogs ran along.”

Comrades (just under 12hr) came and went, with her first Washie in the Eastern Cape. “I went through every possible emotion. That 100-miler took me to a place in my body and head that was complete and utter brokenness … it was like finding the last grain of sand on the ocean floor.”

She got stronger and stronger and took on another Washie in 2019. “I just wanted to go out and have fun, and if I won it, it would be a bonus,” she recalls.

“The gun went off, and I led for 130km! Then a lady came past me, and I hung in behind her for the next 8km, and then there was a hill. I was stronger and overtook her and went on to win it in my second attempt!”

Covid and the lockdown saw her back to the garden. “I just trained and trained. I signed up for a virtual 100-miler, did 12 hours up and down the driveway, and at 6am, friends met me at the gate, and I finished it. I realised then that my mind was at such a level there was no coming back from it.”

The 2021 Washie was cancelled two weeks before race day after another Cyril Ramaphosa presidential “family meeting” announcing a Covid lockdown update.

“I was devastated and in a state of depression. I said to Shawn, I’m just going to have to run 48 hours on a treadmill but wanted to do it for a cause.

“I love animals, so I decided to do it towards Project Feral for stray cats in our town … got hold of a friend who was social media savvy, secured the rugby club as a venue, and I climbed onto the treadmill for 48 hours with people coming along to watch at all times — that was the toughest thing I’ve done — and it’s feats like that where you find strength beyond what the physical body can comprehend.”

She has fond memories of her latest achievement in France, the green and gold of SA.

“My goal was to crack 200km and in my head I’d played out the race perfectly.”

In the last while her endurance feats have seen sponsors come aboard, such as Flexofend and 32GI, which have helped her body cope with what she demands.

“I normally run 48-hour runs, so this race didn’t feel too scary, as it was going to just be a day out — one night and one day, and it will be over. The distance in this was much easier to comprehend than that of 48 hours of running.

“Everything went so smoothly; the first 12 hours I got about 115km in the bag, which left me with 85km left to my 200km goal. I smashed that goal with about 30 minutes to go, which then got me to 202.196km in total, and came out on the other side very, very happy with my results.”

Where does she find the mental strength?

“I guess it’s something I always had. You have to be able to separate life, pain, reality, fantasy, fun and not-so-fun into boxes in your head and choose your battles during racing times [even your normal life].

Her next event? There’s a certain inevitability. “I don’t plan on going small or short distances; that is the one thing I can tell you. I love the long runs …”

Husband Shawn is a proud man. “She’s a phenomenal woman, and when she puts her mind to something, she sets out to do it.

“My dad put it simply. If you want to see what ‘vasbyt’ is, watch Marsha.

“She just goes into her zone and stays there. It’s the most amazing thing to see happening.”

The Mullers celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday — it just happened to be their 24th anniversary. How fitting!