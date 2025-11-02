Kenya dominates 2025 New York City Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Benson Kipruto of Kenya edges out Alexander Mutiso of Kenya to win the 2025 New York City Marathon, in New York, the US, November 2 2025. Picture: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

New York — Kenya swept the men’s and women’s podiums at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, as Benson Kipruto survived a thrilling sprint finish in two hours, eight minutes and nine seconds, and Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in a course-record 2:19:51.

Kipruto ran flat out through the final 50m to hold off a late fight from Alexander Mutiso, breaking the tape by less than two tenths of a second in a photo finish, with 2021 winner Albert Korir finishing third (2:08:57).

“It was amazing. The last part was so hard,” Kipruto said in a televised interview. “I was pushing so hard to make sure I win.”

It was the fourth major title for Kipruto, who was in a two-man race with Mutiso at the 40km mark and appeared to be completely in control with 200 metres left.

He was forced to accelerate through the final straight, however, as Mutiso launched a gutsy late attack to wild cheers in Central Park.

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, the only man to break the two-hour barrier in the marathon, finished 17th in 2:14:36, in what many have speculated could be the two-time Olympic champion’s final competitive marathon.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates on the podium after winning the women's elite race. Picture: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz (Eduardo Munoz)

Paris bronze medallist Obiri, who won in 2023, was running shoulder-to-shoulder with runner-up Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) and enjoyed a comfortable finish after pulling away ahead of the final turn to claim her fourth major title.

Last year’s winner, Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24), was third.

“We had a very strong field,” said Obiri, who pocketed an extra $50,000 for breaking Margaret Okayo’s 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31. “(I told myself) let me try to do my best; let me push.”

In the wheelchair division, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won a record-extending seventh title in the men’s race in 1:30:16, while American Susannah Scaroni won the women’s race in 1:42:10.

The five-borough classic capped the World Marathon Majors calendar for the year, after a doping suspension for the women’s world-record holder rocked competitive distance-running.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich was banned for three years late last month after admitting to anti-doping rule violations.

Reuters