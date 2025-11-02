Sport

Sinner returns to top of world rankings after Paris Masters win

Author Image

Rohith Nair

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy after winning the Paris Masters final in Nanterre, France, November 2 2025. Picture: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier (Sarah Meyssonnier)

Paris - Jannik Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6(4) to win the Paris Masters for the first time on Sunday, a title which propelled him back to the summit of the men’s rankings.

Second seed Sinner needed to win the final to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings and the Italian became only the fourth player to win the tournament without dropping a set.

For Auger-Aliassime, it was an opportunity missed as the Canadian ninth seed needed to win the title to book his spot in the season-ending ATP Finals.

It was the first Masters crown of the year for Sinner and his fifth title in 2025 as he extended his win streak on indoor hardcourts to 26 matches.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Glencore considers closing Canada’s largest copper smelter

2

DAVID LEWIS: All hail Ismail Momoniat for getting SA off greylist

3

EDITORIAL: Don’t let cheap polls steal conversations

4

JUSTIN FLOOR: Are hidden risks lurking in your multi-asset fund?

5

Kganyago advocates 3% inflation as pro-poor policy

Top Stories