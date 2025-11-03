Sport

Rybakina subdues struggling Swiatek in WTA Finals

Author Image

Chiranjit Ojha

Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her group stage match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Monday. (Stephanie Lecocq)

Bengaluru ― An error-prone Iga Swiatek went down 3-6 6-1 6-0 to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals on Monday, as the world No 6 registered her second win in a row to rise to the top of their group in Riyadh.

World No 2 Swiatek made 36 unforced errors in the last two sets while Rybakina made 17, with the Kazakh player getting her first win over the six-time Grand Slam champion in their past five meetings to edge closer to the semifinals.

“It was difficult to be down, but in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved. Really happy that I stepped in and played better in each point,” said Rybakina, who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets on Saturday.

Swiatek made a dominant start to win the first three games as she targeted Rybakina’s body with her serves, while the sixth seed’s backhand returns often hit the net. Swiatek looked in control as she took the first set 6-3.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Russia's Anna Kalinskaya at the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York on Saturday night.
Poland's Iga Swiatek. Picture: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

However, the Pole’s double fault and an unforced error gave an early break to Rybakina, who then held her serve with an ace to go 3-0 up in the second set.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek was left frustrated when she made three successive unforced errors as Rybakina broke again to go 5-1 up, sealing the set in her favour.

Swiatek continued to struggle, making 17 more unforced errors as Rybakina handed her a bagel in the third set.

Rybakina will face Madison Keys in her last match in the round-robin Serena Williams group while Swiatek, who beat Keys on Saturday, takes on Anisimova.

Reuters

Editor’s Choice

1

Cheslyn Jacobs to lead TymeBank’s push into mass market

2

Glencore considers closing Canada’s largest copper smelter

3

DAVID LEWIS: All hail Ismail Momoniat for getting SA off greylist

4

EDITORIAL: Don’t let cheap polls steal conversations

5

JUSTIN FLOOR: Are hidden risks lurking in your multi-asset fund?

Top Stories