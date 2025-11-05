Zimbabwe Cricket drops Sean Williams after drug disclosure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams, one of the country’s finest cricketers, will no longer be considered for selection after he entered into a drug rehabilitation programme, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Williams, 39, who made his international debut in 2005 and is one of Zimbabwe’s most experienced players, will not have his contract extended beyond its expiry in December.

Williams withdrew from the Zimbabwe side that took part in the recent T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare, one of several tours and tournaments he has skipped over the years.

“During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation,” ZC said in a statement.

“A review of Williams’ record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance.

“While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation ... after careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection.”

Williams’ national teammate Brendan Taylor has recently returned to playing for the team after serving a 3½ year ban for breaching the ICC’s anticorruption code.

He also previously entered rehabilitation after admitting cocaine use.

“ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his (Williams’) immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades,” the ZC statement said.

“Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field.

“ZC wishes him strength in his recovery and every success in his future endeavours.”

Williams averaged a healthy 45.25 with the bat from his 24 Tests and also played 164 One Day Internationals and 85 Twenty20 Internationals.

Reuters