KEVIN MCCALLUM: A bad night for the Orange King

On this day in 1932, “in Germany’s last election before Hitler seized power on January 30 1933, the Nazi party (National Socialist German Workers’ party) lost 34 Reichstag seats,” The Times recorded on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s Republican party members were stunned as “Democrats won all three statewide Virginia races and flipped 13 seats in the House of Delegates,” reported Politico.

It got worse for Trump. Democrat Mikie Sherrill was named New Jersey governor on Tuesday, becoming the second female governor of the state after “capitalising on anti-Trump sentiment”. Trump lost three NJ counties he won last year. Also, “three Democratic Supreme Court justices kept their seats in the Pennsylvania high court, and California voters approved Proposition 50, which will redraw the state’s congressional maps to favour Democrats.

In red-leaning Georgia, Democrats even ousted two Republicans in a statewide election for the Georgia Public Service Commission,” continued Politico.

In all, a bad night for Trump, who blamed everyone but himself despite whispers of “ahem” and “told you so” from behind closed doors at the GOP. At least Trump will win the Nobel Peace Prize next month. Sorry, my mistake, he will win the Fifa Peace Prize, recently created by Gianni Blatter, er, Infantino, football’s self-appointed king.

Infantino hinted heavily at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday Ol’ Yam Tits, his “close friend”, would be the recipient at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on December 5.

The award is for “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions”.

Infantino lauded Trump as a man who “says what many people think”, which implies he thinks everyone is a racist felon. He also could not understand “negative comments” about Trump.

Neither can Gary Player, who had a big party for his 90th birthday and a fundraiser for the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation at Sun City this weekend. A special message from Trump to Player was played. Essentially a man who cannot act his age sent 90th birthday wishes to a man who can shoot his age.

“You are a great man... He’s got a great mental ability; he’s a very unique person, a champion,” said Trump. “He’s done it for such a long time; most people don’t. They do it for a very short period of time; they have spurts. His spurts have been many, many years, and he’s still a great golfer at an age that I won’t even get to. You’re 90 years old, but you act like you’re 45. It’s amazing. He’s the son of golf, but he’s far beyond golf. Happy 90th, and many, many more to come.”

In a week when Infantino cranked up the sycophancy factor, Player showed his cringe game was still strong. “He’s amazing. He says, ‘You can’t be in a hurry with a man of this power. You’ve got to be sure that he’ll make a decision.’ He hates war, and he got peace with seven (sic) countries this year, and, in spite of that, he did not get the Nobel Prize.”

Ah, the unbearable whiteness of being Gary Player, a blinkered man and, like Trump, one who has changed the narrative of his past to suit the times. Player may be SA’s greatest golfer, but his ego won’t allow him to let that be it. At times this weekend some of the media flown to Sun City said Player sounded like a man of, say, “the SA of Verwoerd and apartheid”.

In New York, Zohran Mamdani, an Arsenal fan, became the mayor of the Big Apple. Mamdani spent a few years at school in Cape Town just after apartheid ended, a time which, he told Time magazine, “taught me what inequality looks like up close. It taught me that justice has to be more than an idea; it has to be material.”

On Tuesday, he had this message for wannabe Orange King, the Hitler of 1932 and 1933: “If there is any way to defeat a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump — it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”