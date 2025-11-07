MARK ETHERIDGE: Tearaway teen Nadia van Wyk wins world XTERRA title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadia van Wyk on her way to winning the XTERRA youth championship in Molveno, Italy.

There are tears of fear and tears of joy — and tearaway SA triathlete Nadia van Wyk knows both types all too well.

The Cape Town teenager has flown under the sporting radar, but a few weeks ago she brought back another global title to the rainbow nation — that of world XTERRA youth champion — after her exploits in Molveno, Italy.

The 17-year-old there made her biggest mark on the sporting world by winning the women’s Youth B (16-17) division in convincing style.

Mountain biking is her favourite discipline, though. “My earliest sporting memories are of me on a pushbike in the driveway at home in Durbanville, and the next thing I was on a normal bike with no training wheels, so I guess my parents [Rohan and Erika] knew I had some talent,” she recalls.

She started off as a runner at Gene Louw Primary but since Grade 8 has focused more on mountain biking and triathlons.

“I’ve been home-schooled for the past few years so I can focus more on sport, and we were counting the other day and I’ve been fortunate enough to win 100-plus medals [52 of them gold] in my various sports events so far.”

Mountain biking and triathlon have seen her win a fair share of national and continental titles, but surprisingly, deep down, horse-riding is her favourite.

“I love riding horses and just being with them, and then it would be mountain biking, XTERRA, triathlon and then track, in order of preference.

“The swimming is my worst — I almost hate it and hope that doesn’t make me stop it, but what I love about XTERRA is especially the off-road stuff; having to ride and run over rocks and roots and through mud, among other things, that’s really cool.”

Sometimes Nadia finds life tough. “I have to admit I do struggle mentally… different sports have their challenges, and I do wonder if this should be my career — although I know I have a talent and want to pursue it.

“My dad’s my main coach, and he pushes me hard and gives me all my programmes, so sometimes it’s quite tough when you have to differentiate between parenting and coaching.”

Typical teenager that she is, she didn’t dwell long on that subject. “Growing up I didn’t really have much time with friends as I was always competing, but this last weekend I went to the Liefde by Die Dam Afrikaans music festival at Meerendal Estate and it was so much fun … I can’t wait until next year.”

Father Rohan, who works offshore — in Qatar right now — managing subsea diving work projects, admits things get challenging.

“Nadia is special, doing a lot of discipline and mixing schoolwork and her sport. At one stage she was SA champ in three or four disciplines in one year, and for the past seven years she’s been extremely busy with sport.

“We had to figure out what her best talents are, and we now know it’s definitely more endurance-based.”

He frankly admits that they’re learning all the time. “There’s no one blueprint; we make it up and adapt as we go. I watched a very good movie called King Richard [about tennis’ Williams sisters Venus and Serena and how their father helped their careers], and my mentality is much the same.

“I also find the Norwegian methods very interesting and am doing a lot of research on that.”

The next year should see the “real” Nadia emerge.

“I honestly don’t think she’s hardly ever performed to her true potential — even at XTERRA world champs she was probably at 60%-70% of her capability… Next year there’s no schoolwork, so we’ll focus 100% on her and her sport!”

Reflecting on her XTERRA moment, young Nadia says it actually came as quite a surprise, and this is where the tears of fear and happiness become reality.

“I was nervous and demotivated because of the UCI XCO MTB World Champs in Switzerland, where I got lapped, so I was very wary of a repeat.

“I was so stressed before XTERRA. The swimming really gets to me, so much so that I have to force myself to stop crying and shaking. I knew I had to swim my heart out in the 750m swim if I had any chance of doing well.”

She came out of the water 28th, “but then I couldn’t find my bike [that was nice!], so I lost two spots and started my favourite leg, the 16km cycle, in 30th spot.”

Thankfully, she’d spent two weeks at the venue and knew the race route like the back of her hand.

“It rained the week before, so that ride was really brutal; the rocks and roots were so slippery and the mud so thick that you almost couldn’t even push the bike, so for once I actually wanted to get the bike done with.”

She still managed to catch the bulk of the field on the bike, and her mom shouted that she was in fourth spot. “I thought, ‘You’re joking,’ but had a nice quick transition and then gave it my all on the 5km trail.”

Coming out of the forest and onto the jeep trail, she knew she was doing well, but having focused on staying upright, she was convinced she was only up to second spot.

“I ran onto the field, and my dad was there, shouting that I’d won. I grabbed our SA flag, and the race announcer was saying, ‘Nadia van Wyk, your world champion!’ And wow, that was emotional, and the tears flowed, just because I’d gone through so much to get there.”

In 2026 she will out of school and into the big world. “Sportswise I want to do more international races but also maybe do a few courses like sports management and maybe interior design, which I think I have a flair for. My mom owns a property business, so maybe I can incorporate that into her business.

“XTERRA defence is definitely a priority, but I also have unfinished business at the Cape Town Cycle Tour. I was 14th this year and really want top five next year.”

But for now she wants some downtime after Grade 12 exams are done with. “We like to go to the Breede River every December, and I’m really looking forward to that. We have a boat there, so it’s such fun.”

The family boat is named Wolverine, a creature known for ferocity and strength out of proportion to its size. Looks like that trait runs through the Van Wyk genes …