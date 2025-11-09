Aaron Rai wins Abu Dhabi title after playoff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aaron Rai sank a birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and capture the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.

Rai shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish tied with Fleetwood at 25-under 263 after the final round at Yas Links Golf Club.

In the playoff, Fleetwood’s birdie attempt fell short on the par-5 18th hole. Rai calmly stepped up and sank his birdie putt to capture his first European tour title in five years. Ironically, Rai bested Fleetwood in a playoff to win the 2020 Scottish Open.

Rai collected seven birdies — including four in a row from holes numbers 4-7 — and two bogeys during his final round. He embraced his father, Amrik, after winning the tournament.

“It’s hard to sum up,” Rai said. “I think you’re just so focused on playing the round and obviously just trying to stay in your zone. It’s hard to put into words at the moment how this feels or how I’m going to reflect on it.

Tommy Fleetwood. (JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

“But it’s just amazing to be here. Tommy is a phenomenal player. He’s an even better person than he is a player and that says a lot. To play with him the last two days and be out there with him was really special. So yeah, amazing to be here.”

Fleetwood, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, highlighted his bogey-free round 66 with an eagle and four birdies.

Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland carded a 62 on Sunday to reside in a tie with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard (67) for third place, one shot behind Rai and Fleetwood.

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier (67) and Englishman Richard Mansell (63) finished in fifth place at 22-under.

