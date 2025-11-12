Sekhukhune’s Keletso Makgalwa plans to make most of Bafana lifeline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sekhukhune United midfielder Keletso Makgalwa is making full use of his second chance.

Makgalwa, 28, who was a nominee for last season’s Footballer and Player’s Player of the season awards, came through Mamelodi Sundowns’ development structures as a promising talent but failed to live up to expectations.

When he left the Brazilians, Makgalwa spent unsuccessful spells at Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows, TS Galaxy, Cape Town All Stars and Upington City as he tried to revive his career.

Only after joining Sekhukhune last season did his fortunes change for the better. Months later he is with the Bafana Bafana squad and in line to make the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Bafana face Zambia in their friendly in Gqeberha on Saturday (3pm), which coach Hugo Broos will use as preparation for the Afcon and where players such as Makgalwa and Orlando Pirates’ Masindi Nemtajela can put up their hands for selection to the finals in Morocco in December and January.

The speedy Sekhukhune winger said the derailment of his career came from being seriously hampered by injuries.

“I want to thank the coach for the opportunity he has given me to be part of this amazing group,” he said.

“My journey started very well as a young boy at the Sundowns academy. I played at the Under-20 World Cup and the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations [for the SA team] that qualified for the Olympics.

“It was a great journey. Sometimes there are injuries in football and that’s where I struggled, especially after winning the treble [in 2019-20] with coach Pitso Mosimane before he left.

Start afresh

“After that things didn’t go well and I had to go out on loan to get game time. I’ve had a journey so far, but it’s injuries that hampered me. Injuries played a big role. I went to Upington [in mid-2023, after their promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship] because I needed to start afresh.

“When I went there, I told myself one day I wanted to be with Bafana Bafana. I knew I needed to work hard so I could come back strong.

“It was not easy playing for a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns. Coach Pitso helped me a lot to get to the first team and I am grateful.

“Last season was the best of my career but I didn’t start this one so well. I had to change the mentality here and there because the team was playing around me.

“I had to adjust with the help of [Sekhukhune] coach Eric Tinkler and I am performing well.”