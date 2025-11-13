Iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon returns to TV for 75th anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dusi Canoe Marathon, SA’s most iconic river race, is set to make a triumphant return to television screens as it celebrates its 75th edition in 2026, taking place from February 19-21.

This milestone year marks the beginning of a dynamic new partnership between the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Megapro, and MegaLive, combining expertise in event commercialisation and live broadcasting to elevate the race’s reach and fan experience.

The 75th edition of the Dusi could see Andy Birkett become the first paddler in the history of the race to win 16 titles. A record that would eclipse the incredible feat of 15 wins achieved by the late Graeme Pope-Ellis.

Under this new collaboration, Megapro will drive the commercial framework — securing brand partnerships and maximizing exposure — while MegaLive will lead the broadcast production, ensuring the action and emotion of this legendary race is captured and shared with audiences across the country.

For the first time in several years, the Dusi will once again be broadcast on television, bringing the race’s thrilling mix of endurance, teamwork, and adventure back to the homes of South Africans. The final day of the 75th Dusi will be covered live, offering viewers a front-row seat to the culmination of this world-renowned event.

“The Dusi has always been more than just a race — it’s a SA institution,” said Dusi organising committee chair Doug Gow. “As we celebrate 75 years we’re thrilled to once again share the spirit of the Dusi with the nation. This partnership with Megapro and MegaLive ensures that our story — and the stories of every paddler — reach a wider audience than ever before.

“The Dusi continues to be a race, and canoeing a sport, at the forefront of organic transformation and for people to see this success is another exciting element of this partnership.

“Elite paddlers are some of the most inspiring athletes around and we are excited to showcase their talents on a national stage.”

Megapro, a leader in sports commercial rights and event management, brings a proven track record of creating value for brands and sporting properties across the continent. The collaboration with MegaLive will ensure world-class coverage and storytelling throughout the event.

The 75th Dusi promises to be a celebration of heritage, perseverance, and innovation — a showcase of how tradition and technology can come together to reimagine one of Africa’s most iconic sporting events.