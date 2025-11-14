KEVIN MCCALLUM: Fans cry foul as Fifa’s World Cup ticket ‘scam’ leaves them feeling penalised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On a Thursday in 1965, Kenneth Tynan, a drama critic, became the first person to intentionally say “f**k” on BBC television. It was during a debate, carried live on the telly, about censorship. As The Times noted, “it led to outrage in parliament”.

Thursday was also the deadline for football fans who bought “right to buy” (RTB) 2026 World Cup tickets from Fifa to decide whether they wanted to use their RTBs to buy actual match tickets.

One small issue, reports The Athletic: Fifa hadn’t told them how much the tickets would cost before they opened sales this week, forcing them into an “unjust ‘ultimatum’ gamble that opaque ticket prices will be affordable, or cut their losses and concede that they were ‘scammed’”.

Cue tens of thousands of outraged football fans saying f**k around the world. “Fifa” and “scam” in the same breath. Who would have guessed?

“Over the past year, Fifa and a crypto partner, Modex, sold tens of thousands of ‘Right to Buy’ tokens on their Fifa Collect platform. Each token cost hundreds of dollars and promised buyers the ability to purchase one or two World Cup tickets at a to-be-determined later date, for a to-be-determined price,” wrote Henry Bushnell for The Athletic.

The dilemma for fans is that if they hold on to the RTBs after the Thursday deadline but then cannot “afford the tickets”, they have the “right to buy” — but the tokens then become worthless.

They are untradeable once the purchasing window opened on Thursday, and Fifa Collect recently announced they “will lose all ticket-related value when the window closes on December 1. Most RTB holders will only be allowed to purchase category 1 or 2 tickets, the most expensive ones.”

Fifa did indeed hike the prices this week. A category 1 ticket for the final, “the most expensive nonhospitality ticket, jumped from $6,730 in October to more than $7,000 in November, according to multiple fans who gained access to pricing data. The cost of upper-deck tickets to the final also rose, with most now priced at $5,055 [up from $4,210 in October] or $3,450 [up from $2,790].”

In September, Fifa announced the cheapest ticket will be at $60 and the most expensive at $6,730. Finding a $60 is tricky. Look for the little bits of green in the stadium layout, and they may be there. Maybe. Fifa are using dynamic pricing at a World Cup for the first time, which means that the starting prices will increase significantly.

Like Uber implements surge pricing when there is an increase in demand, so too is Fifa using dynamic pricing. Dynamic pricing was used at the 2025 Club World Cup, but after prices increased early on, they dropped as a vaguely interested US audience opted out. At some venues tickets were being given away for $14.

But wait! There’s more! With public transport notoriously bad in US cities, Fifa is selling parking spots close to the stadiums for $75 for group and round of 32 matches, $100 for the round of 16 and $175 for a semifinal or third-place game. As The Athletic noted, “In fact, a 2026 parking pass alone, at $75 in the group stage, costs more than a category 3 ticket to any group match at the 2022 World Cup, which was $69.”

This is the second phase of ticket sales. A third phase is expected later in 2025 after the World Cup draw on December 5, but who will be able to afford them? Not Weston Binford, a fan who dished out thousands on “RTBs” for several matches in Texas, then felt “turned off” by early ticket prices. “I feel ripped off,” he told The Athletic. “And I feel stupid.”

Another posted: “Fifa’s modus operandi for this [World Cup] is to keep everything as opaque as possible,” one user wrote. “I don’t think they care about the fan experience.” “A 6-year-old’s school project is better organised and communicated than this scammy thing,” wrote another.

Fifa predicts it will make $13bn from the 2026 World Cup, which will make it “by far the most lucrative sports tournament on record”.

Football at Fifa level is no longer beautiful nor the people’s game; it’s for the rich, not the fans. F**k.