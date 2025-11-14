MARK ETHERIDGE: Gqeberha’s Matt Bosch makes history at trampoline world championships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matt Bosch was over the moon to compete on the international stage.

Mark Etheridge

“He’d fly through the air with the greatest of ease” are the lyrics from The Daring Young Man On The Flying Trapeze written way back in 1867.

When it comes to gymnastics, they could have been written for Matt Bosch, who recently placed sixth in the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Pamplona, Spain.

In doing so, the Gqeberha-born-and-bred Bosch became the first South African in 11 years to make the final of the double mini trampoline competition.

He has been a member of Mandy’s Tumbling & Trampoline Club for 17 years, where he trains under head coach Lee Zoonekynd. The club is run by the ever-energetic Mandy Zoonekynd, mother of 2017 world champion Bianca.

“I tried out a few sports at Lorraine Primary School, and it was while at cricket that I would do cartwheels and handstands to keep myself busy,” Bosch remembers.

“My mom used to watch and figured that gymnastics would maybe be a better bet for me.

“I remember when we went for the first time I didn’t want to go. I don’t know why … maybe I was shy or just nervous, but after a couple minutes of being on the trampolines, I was having the time of my life.”

The 25-year-old has now been at the club for 17 years.

When it comes to sport, he flies through the air with the greatest of ease, but when he has to fly to international competitions, it’s a different story, with funding from the national federation hard to come by.

“It was only when I was 17 that my parents were able to fund a trip to Bulgaria for me to compete at the World Age Group championships.

“I could probably go on about the lack of funding that we have for a while; since being the top senior male gymnast, you would think I would be a priority athlete. We only get to go onto the international stage at least once or twice a year. So we really have to wait a whole year before we can compete overseas, while the other countries’ athletes have more international exposure and get to compete at World Cups and world championships.”

Speaking about his breakthrough achievement in Pamplona, he says it’s almost indescribable.

“Just being on that international stage is such an exciting thing because you can truly say you’re one of the best in the world.

“Once I started getting out and doing the routines, my nerves kicked in because in this sport things can go wrong in split seconds, but once you land the routine, you just feel an absolute rush and want more.

“I’ve missed the final for the last two championships, so I wanted redemption this time. Being in the final is another feeling; you’re one of the top eight gymnasts in the world in that discipline, and that’s next-level excitement.”

Says coach Lee Budler: “The last gymnast to make it to the finals for the male DMT athletes was in 2014. Matt’s performance [sixth place] was the closest a male has ever come to a senior world championships DMT medal.

“Our plan once we got to finals was to use Matt’s bigger passes to secure a medal. Matt had performed these passes a number of times before in SA, and he currently holds the national difficulty record. Unfortunately one little miscalculation is all it takes to miss that medal he’s been working so hard for.”

And Budler only has praise for Bosch. “Matt is the hardest-working athlete I have coached. In over 15 years he has never complained about training. Some days he trains up to six hours. He never complains about training during holidays, public holidays or weekends.”

And not many people know it, but Bosch’s world championship dreams were nearly kiboshed in Madrid en route to Pamplona.

“While on the streets of Madrid, Matt’s backpack with all his gym attire was stolen. So once we arrived in Pamplona, we managed to borrow a leotard from a teammate, and my good friends from [gym equipment company] Russé sent us a pair of trampoline shoes within 24 hours. Russé has been incredibly good to Matt over the years.”

So what’s next for SA’s bouncing Bosch, and how long does he think he can keep it up?

“You can go on for as long as your body lets you. Russian athlete Mikhail is 32 now, but this was his last year, and my plans are to hopefully compete more this year still.”

With thoughts of Pamplona, where the annual bull run still takes place, fresh in his mind, Bosch and Budler will be bullish on SA prospects for a medal in the next few years.