Early signs point to exciting Dusi after strong Ozzie Gladwin event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 Kindo Covers Ozzie Gladwin podium (from left): Third placed Siyanda Gwamanda and Thabani Msia, winners Msawenkosi Mtolo and Sandile Mtolo, second place Sbonelo Khwela and Bongani Ntinga.

Just more than 170 paddlers braved the weather to tackle the first Dusi Canoe Marathon qualifying event, the Kindo Covers Ozzie Gladwin on Sunday.

The race proved there is a building appetite for what’s to come with the 2026 Dusi, the 75th edition of the iconic race.

Organisers were forced to shorten the race due to wet conditions at the original finish venue.

It was a strong field of paddlers that gathered for the hit-out on Sunday as many of the Dusi contenders came to the fore with the Mtolo brothers producing the performance of the day to win the Ozzie title.

Sandile and Msawenkosi Mtolo managed to edge the pair of Sbonelo Khwela and Bongani Ntinga to the line while Siyanda Gwamanada and Thabani Msia finished in third place just 4sec behind the second place finishers.

Two former Dusi champions, Khumbulani Nzimande and Thulani Mbanjwa, teamed up for the race and finished in fourth place overall while SA sprint star Hamish Lovemore and Jeremy Maher rounded out the top five.

On the women’s front it was Christie Mackenzie and Pippa McGregor who were the strongest pair on the day. They finished in 13th position overall and a comfortable 2min ahead of the second-placed women’s crew of Hilary Bruss and Bridgitte Hartley.

Third in the women’s race was the 2024 Dusi championship-winning pair of Abby Solms and Jess Behn.

Despite not being a race that takes place on the Dusi Canoe Marathon route, the Ozzie Gladwin incorporates all facets of the Dusi with flat water, portages and rapids which give paddlers a good early season hit-out in racing conditions.

Paddlers will now shift their focus to the upcoming N3TC Drak Challenge season with the Drak taking place at the end of January.

However, there will be another John Oliver Series race on January 17 at the 50 Miler, which should attract another big field of paddlers eager to test their Dusi skills.