Penge brings breakout season to Sun City debut

Marco Penge, the only three-time winner on the DP World Tour in the 2025 season, has added his name to the field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the Englishman set to make his debut in “Africa’s Major” at the end of his breakthrough year.

With his three wins in China, Denmark and Spain, Penge finished the season in second place on the Race to Dubai Rankings, 30th on the official world golf ranking, and earned dual membership on the PGA Tour.

He heads to Sun City as the 2026 season gets up and running as the next highest-ranked player in the field after Norwegian Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland, who is also making his debut at Sun City.

It’s apt that he returns to SA fairways where his incredible year began when he finished third in the Investec SA Open in March.

Penge said, “I love playing in SA, and I’m really looking forward to ending an amazing year by making my debut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“It’s an event I’ve heard a lot about, in terms of the course and everything else that goes into the week, so I’m sure it will be a great experience and the perfect way to help get my 2026 season up and running.”

It’s been a remarkable year for Penge, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory in April’s Hainan Classic and then added the Danish Golf Championship and the Open de España in a six-month stretch that has transformed his career.