World Sports Betting revamps Club Privé rewards programme

With SA’s betting industry booming and new contenders flooding the market, local players are spoilt for choice. The challenge, however, is finding a platform that not only offers variety and reliability, but also meaningful rewards.

World Sports Betting (WSB), one of the country’s longest-standing and trusted brands, has stepped up to meet this demand. It has reloaded its offering, unveiling a new website and the industry-leading Club Privé rewards programme.

WSB’s revamp introduces a faster, more intuitive platform that is packed with new features. Players can now enjoy a broader range of games and betting markets, enhanced horse racing products and an expanded promotions line-up.

Club Privé: rewards that keep on giving

At the heart of WSB’s new offering is Club Privé, a multi-tiered rewards programme designed to make every bet count. Structured across seven VIP levels, it allows players to climb the ranks through transparent earning criteria and continuous engagement.

Unlike many loyalty schemes, Club Privé rewards players both instantly and monthly. Members earn World Coins – a digital in-platform currency – for every bet they place whether they win or not. These coins can be used to play games or place sports and horse-racing bets, ensuring that every moment of play offers tangible value.

Players also receive monthly top-ups of up to 10% based on their tier level and activity. Higher tiers unlock even more exclusive benefits, including Uber vouchers, hotel stays, event invitations and spa experiences – a modern nod to the classic hospitality-style rewards once reserved for high-end land-based casinos.

A trusted name in local sports betting

As a homegrown brand founded 23 years ago, WSB has become synonymous with South African sport. Its sponsorships include the Vodacom Bulls, World Sports Betting Newlands, the Western Cape cricket team, the World Sports Betting EFC Arena and the iconic World Sports Betting Cape Town Met.

Beyond the betting floor, it invests heavily in skills development, enterprise growth and social impact initiatives through its WSB Cares programme, supporting dozens of charities across the country every year.

Playing responsibly

Responsible gaming remains a cornerstone of the WSB experience, with the new platform offering more robust player-protection tools and better bet management options, including the partial cash-out feature that gives players greater control over their wagers.

WSB is a fully licensed operator, regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

For assistance with responsible gambling, contact the National Responsible Gambling Counselling Line on 0800 006 008 (24/7, free and confidential).

This article was sponsored by World Sports Betting.

No persons under 18 permitted to gamble.