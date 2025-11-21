KEVIN MCCALLUM: World Cup can wait, qualifying just stole the show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Who needs World Cups when qualifying for a World Cup becomes a drama, a fairy tale, a horror, a thriller and a rom-com all in one? Scotland. Ireland, Northern Ireland. The Democratic Republic of the Congo. Samoa. Belgium. Curaçao. Cape Verde. Uzbekistan.

Who have I missed out on? The teams that, sadly for them, didn’t make the World Cup proper nor next March’s playoffs. Nigeria, Greece, Hungary, Serbia, Cameroon and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, which has a population of 156,000, drew 0-0 with a Jamaica team coached by former England mentor Steve McLaren. In terms of land size and population, they will be the smallest country to play when they make their debut at the 2026 World Cup. The “impossibility that is made possible”, according to wing Kenji, was made possible in part by the appointment of Dutchman Dick Advocaat as coach.

Most of the squad were born in the Netherlands, with Tahith Chong, who once played for Manchester United and is now at Luton, born on the island. Advocaat has been around, with Curaçao his 10th stint as head coach of a men’s national team. He has been to the Netherlands (three times), the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

Kenji Gorré, who has a Mancunian accent thanks to his dad, Dean (an assistant coach with Curaçao), signing for Huddersfield in 1999, told The Guardian: “What if we do get England? What if we do get Holland? What if we do get Brazil? It will be phenomenal.”

Samoa at the Rugby World Cup has always seemed like a sure thing, but on Tuesday they were held to a 13-13 draw by Belgium at the final qualification tournament for the 2027 men’s Rugby World Cup.

Samoa were top of the standings, just a solitary point above the Belgians. It went back and forth. Belgium led 6-3. Samoa hit back with an Abraham Papali’i try. Belgium captain Jean-Maurice Decubber put Belgium back in it with a try of his own. Samoa held on until the last minute. Cue tears from the Belgians.

“Phenomenal” does not describe Ireland and Scotland’s World Cup qualifying drama. A week ago Ireland were in a bad place. Their coach, Heimir Hallgrímsson, was an Icelandic dentist, they had lost to Armenia, played badly, couldn’t score, couldn’t defend… And then came this weekend and a Tottenham reject in Troy Parrott. He smashed two against Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off.

All they had to do was beat a Hungary inspired by Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai. The captain of Hungary was not just the heartbeat of the team but everything of the side. Defending, attacking, scoring, holding — he is their alpha and omega. But, this is Ireland, the land of poets, fighters and dreamers.

Let me take you back to the 2002 World Cup, Ireland against Germany at the Kashima Stadium. Ireland are 1-0 down, 90 minutes are up, we are into Fergie time and on the brink of going out of the World Cup, and Shay Given, the goalkeeper, is screaming at defender Steve Finnan of Liverpool to “launch it”. He does.

Scotland's Scott McTominay scores with an overhead kick in the FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers Group C match against Denmark at Hampden Park, Glasgow on November 18, 2025 ( Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith )

Niall Quinn wins the header, Robbie Keane belts it over Oliver Kahn, it hits the post and goes in. The celebrations were beyond wild.

As they were when it was 2-2 against Hungary in the last qualifier with the game six minutes into Fergie time. Caoimhin Kelleher, once of Liverpool, launches it; Liam Scales flicks it on; Parrot gets a toe on it to put it past Dénes Dibusz in the Hungary goal; 3-2. Ireland are in the playoffs in March. A land falls over in joy.

Then on Tuesday, the most magical of moments. Scotland taking on Denmark for the final qualifying spot. Hampden Park is packed. Scott McTominay opens the scoring with a bicycle kick, Denmark equalise with a dodgy penalty, then Scotland take back the lead in the 78th minute, Denmark score three minutes later before Kieran Tierney lobs the ball over Kasper Schmeichel from well outside the penalty area in the 93rd minute. The Scots start screaming at the ref to blow the whistle. It’s the longest minute until Kenny McLean makes it 4-2. Scotland explodes.

Madness, sadness, tears, joy and disbelief. The 2026 World Cup will have its work cut out to match the qualifiers.