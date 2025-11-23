Berrettini and Cobolli capture third straight Davis Cup title for Italy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after winning the Davis Cup at the SuperTennis Arena in Bologna, Italy, November 23 2025.

Italy captured a remarkable third consecutive Davis Cup title on Sunday with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli winning their singles matches for a 2-0 triumph over Spain in the best-of-three tie in Bologna.

Inspired by loud support from the home crowd, Berrettini dispatched Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 in the opening match before Cobolli overcame Jaume Munar 1-6 7-6(5) 7-5 to seal the triumph for Filippo Volandri’s side.

The victory over six-time winners Spain marked Italy’s fourth Davis Cup crown overall, following wins in 1976, 2023 and 2024. Italy also became the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles since the Challenge Round was abolished following the 1971 event.

Both teams were missing key players, with Spain deprived of Carlos Alcaraz and Italy without Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

Reuters