Mark Etheridge: Julian Karp, the Thousand Marathon Man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julian Karp on the road during the Cheetahs Marathon in the Transkei in 2023... his 923rd marathon.

In Roman numerals the letter M refers to the number 1,000. In Julian Karp’s case, that M will soon stand for 1,000 marathons completed.

Yes, as things stand, Karp will complete his 1,000th marathon, the Soweto Marathon in Gauteng, on November 29. In doing so he will become the first African runner to complete 1,000 official marathons.

There’s been some controversy over the ownership of the iconic event, and should it not take place, his contingency plan is to run the Bluff Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal the next day.

Karp also celebrated his 65th birthday earlier in November.

It is a staggering amount of running the Hartbeespoort resident has notched up around the country.

Now retired, he’s been at the sharp end of the logistics industry all his life and can pretty much recall every kilometre of his journey — all 48,036.8 of them so far.

It’s a journey that began in 1990 and hasn’t stopped, except for the obvious slowing down in the Covid-19 pandemic period.

It’s an alphabetic smorgasbord, ranging from the African Congress Ultra (56km) in Edendale to the Zululand 56km, both in KwaZulu-Natal.

Karp took time out to share his incredible journey this week.

“I grew up in Joburg, and my main sports were actually soccer [he played at U21 level for Wits University] and tennis — but I tore my cruciate ligaments in my knee playing soccer, so that was the end of soccer for me.”

After a year or two a gym mate persuaded him to take up jogging. But he says his knee is slightly unstable to this day and as the years (and kilometres) went by he battled with his back and hip, and so had to lay off the trail running.

His first marathon was the Peninsula Marathon 35 years ago, where he ran a 3hr 21min. His best marathon is three minutes quicker and was run at Waterval Boven.

His relationship with shoes has also been a fascinating one. “I started off with Asics and I think my first pair cost about R80. I’ve always liked a minimalistic shoe where I can feel the road under my feet and later switched to New Balance for a while.

“Then I went through a phase where I ran in the Mr Price house-brand shoes… I think a pair cost R500 at the time, which increased to about R799 over the years, but I used to get close to 900km out of each pair.”

His hip and back issues then demanded he take a softer approach and he now wears the ultra-cushioned Hoka brand. “They were very, very different and took some time to get used to,” he smiles.

The nature of his job has also seen him wearing a number of running clubs’ vests over the years.

“I ran for the New Balance club in Cape Town’s northern suburbs for a while, then went to Varsity Old Boys — great club — and also ran for Melkbos AC on the West Coast for about two years, then Ballito on the KZN north coast but then they started getting smaller so I switched to Queensburgh Harriers and have been with them for about 25 years or so and am truly part of the furniture there.”

He’s made marathon memories across the length and breadth of the rainbow nation.

“Of the most memorable, obviously Soweto is very close to my heart — I ran the first official Soweto Marathon in December 1993 and can remember when the white dove was set free as a symbol of peace.

“Other races close to my heart are the Marakela in Thabazimbi, Foot of Africa in the southern Cape, Red Hill and Peninsula in Cape Town and also the marathon at Howick Dam.

“The Karoo Ultra is also one of the toughest I’ve ever done because of the gruelling terrain, low number of participants and the extremes in temperature.”

He says his love for marathons has sent him on many a manic mission.

“There was this ‘three-marathons-in-24-hours’ thing we used to do. I’m sure it must be one of the only places in the world where you can do it.

“We used to run the Welkom Marathon, then the Ottosdal Night Marathon and then the Glassfit Marathon in Roodepoort the next morning. So that was three standard marathons and also almost 1,000km of driving in one day.”

He’s now successfully completed that three-in-one-day feat an incredible 10 times.

Internationally, he says the London to Brighton 100km in the UK was a toughie — “it involved a lot of orienteering with a compass, and so on, and there was the time pressure of a 13-hour cut-off”.

How does he manage to keep one foot ahead of the other?

“I think the critical thing to keeping on running is to do lots of core strength muscle work and cross-training in the gym — I try and get to the gym five to six times a week for weights, stretching and resistance training, even if it’s only for 30 minutes.”

The one thing he doesn’t need to work on is his motivation to keep moving.

“Look, I’ve slowed down a lot over the years, but the crazy part is that I’m still loving it and without fail, I get goosebumps each and every time I finish a marathon.

“It’s amazing how the little towns around the country make you part of a family. It’s been an absolute privilege living in South Africa with all its amazing running clubs — I truly think I could only ever have done this feat of 1,000 marathons in our beautiful country, South Africa!”