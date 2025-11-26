India’s Ahmedabad named host of 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A passenger train moves past the under-construction elevated corridor of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, in this February 1 2024 file photo.

Manchester — Ahmedabad has pledged to “lay the foundation” for the next 100 years of the Commonwealth Games after it was formally named as host of the 2030 Centenary Games on Wednesday.

The Indian city won approval from the Commonwealth Sport membership at the 2025 General Assembly in Glasgow.

The city, also known as Amdavad in the western state of Gujarat, was officially ratified by the 74 Commonwealth member nations after being recommended last month by Commonwealth Sport’s evaluation committee ahead of Abuja, Nigeria.

Commonwealth officials revealed on Wednesday that there were originally five nations interested in hosting the Games.

The 2030 Games will also feature 15 to 17 sports, marking an increase from the 10 scheduled for next year’s pared-down version in Glasgow, including athletics, swimming, table tennis, bowls and weightlifting — along with their Para-sport counterparts — plus artistic gymnastics, netball and boxing.

Sports also under consideration include archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, diving, hockey, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, triathlon and wrestling.

Ahmedabad will also have the option to propose up to two new or traditional sports for the October 2030 event, scheduled to accommodate seasonal weather conditions.

The process to finalise the rest of the programme will start next month and the full lineup will be announced next year.

“The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century,” said PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

“It will bring together athletes, communities and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress.”

The 2030 Games will commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The North American country was expected to be in the running but did not bid.

India, the world’s most populous nation, hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Delhi in 2010.

Glasgow is staging the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs. Officials said on Wednesday that most of the venues are already in existence.

“This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport,” said Donald Rukare, president of Commonwealth Sport.

“After a ‘Games reset’ we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health.”

Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with England, Canada, India and New Zealand rounding out the top five.

Reuters