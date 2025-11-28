MARK ETHERIDGE: Rebecca Meder: a swimmer’s global journey to Olympic glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In 2008 when she was only six Rebecca Meder was barely brave enough to put her face in the water, but now she’s very much one of the faces of South African swimming.

She’s recently returned from a successful three-leg World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series in the US (Indiana and Westmont) and Canada (Toronto).

There she won four bronze medals during the series, the highest tally by any participating South African.

Meder, now 23, has a fascinating backstory, which has seen her live in Cape Town, Durban and now faraway Auckland, New Zealand, where she’s based with former SA swimming coach Graham Hill.

“It’s been an up and down 13-year journey but I honestly wouldn’t swop it for anything,” she says from Auckland.

SA's Rebecca Meder (World Aquatics)

“I began my swimming career at Tygerberg Aquatics under coach Bianca Marais. She laid my foundation in so many more ways than just swimming and to this day she plays a pivotal role in my life.”

Meder’s Olympic dream started at the age of 10.

“I remember driving back from a gala in George with my parents and asking them all about the Olympics while I was fiddling with the 10 medals I’d won.

“Between us we worked out that I wouldn’t be ready for the 2012 or 2016 Olympics but that the next ones would be my target and my dad came up with the 2020 Vision idea.”

That vision turned into reality and she went on to represent the rainbow nation at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Neither of them came easily though and were both struggles in their unique ways.

The fortuitous factor was that long-time coach Marais announced that December 6 2018 would be her last day of regular coaching so Meder would have no choice but to move to Durban for full-time mentorship by Hill and it would also mean the Meders would be united again after her dad had earlier moved there to take up a promotion.

The move was scary as she was the baby of the squad and she missed the Mother City, but over time she made good friends at Seagulls Swimming Club and now considers Durban her home.

All was on track for the 2020 Olympics and then Covid came a-calling. “So I’d changed to home schooling, changed provinces, squads, left my extended family in Cape Town, rehomed and was hoping for a beautiful outcome.”

And then — she missed qualifying for Tokyo by 0.3sec.

“I cried and cried and then cried some more. Graham told me to take the weekend off but I had a programme and was determined to stick with it.”

And then a miracle happened. “We’re a very strong Christian family and my firm faith has always carried me through any obstacles and it happened once again that weekend.

“Graham phoned me to say I’d received a special invite from the International Olympic Committee to swim the 200 individual medley in Tokyo and while we were on the call, he said a second invite came through to swim the 4x200 freestyle.”

The Tokyo box was ticked and on to the next Olympics in Paris but there were more obstacles in her way. One year before the Games, coach Hill said he was relocating to New Zealand.

“I had no option but to move, again — in 2023 — and for a year I was only home in SA for 28 days and anyone who knows me knows that I’m very much a home-family person. I had to leave my boyfriend [Rance Gower-Winter] behind and the growing pains were immense.”

And soon there was another pain in her path. This time an emergency appendectomy three weeks before nationals in SA.

“There was no ways I could race as I had internal stitches but thankfully I had swum a qualifying time a year before so after lots of chats with Swimming SA and doctor’s letters and so on it was agreed that I simply had to ‘compete’ at nationals.

“We decided the solution was a non-diving start, so I climbed into the pool, pushed off gently and swam the slowest 50m backstroke of my life,” she chuckles.

So her Olympic dreams so far have been realised though “neither of them have come easily”.

Things have slowly started coming together as she’s recently been granted a three-year visa, which sees her through to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

And another angel has come much closer recently. “Rance got a job opportunity here in New Zealand which is an absolute game changer — the cherry on top.”

She’s also studying at Newbridge College who are sponsoring her as part of their dream to allow athletes to pursue their sporting dreams and still acquire a tertiary education.

“True State Sport is another hugely helpful boost and I have to mention that without South Africa’s own OPEX programme for the past two-and-a-half years I simply would never have been able to travel to New Zealand with Graham.”

Reflecting on her four World Cup medals she said: “I’m super happy with medals at each stop and it was great that the events were hugely competitive so you know what you’re up against in future. I learnt a lot more than just racing and it’s a lovely feeling getting stronger and faster each time.”

Her next goal is the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a return to the same venue as 2014.

“I’m hoping to set some big goals and would really love to be on the podium.”

And then there’s the third leg of her Olympic trilogy in 2028.

And somehow one just has that feeling that the star with three names ― “Cape Town calls me Becky, Durban calls me Becks and New Zealand calls me Becksie” ― will shine brightly.