Isak’s first Liverpool league goal seals Reds’ victory over West Ham

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

London — Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the champions snapped a woeful run of form with a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool – without Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up for the first time under Arne Slot in the Premier League – had the better chances in the first half, though summer signings Isak and Florian Wirtz were both denied by Alphonse Areola.

The Sweden striker slotted home a Cody Gakpo pull-back on the hour mark, however, to give the Reds the lead, before Gakpo added a second in the 92nd minute to seal the three points after Lucas Paqueta was booked twice for dissent.

Liverpool’s victory, only their second in eight league games, moved them up to eighth with 21 points from 13 games, while West Ham are 17th with 11 points, level with 18th-placed Leeds United.

Reuters

Read: Man United come from behind to end Palace’s unbeaten home run