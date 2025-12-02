Investec Champions Cup: why it’s the greatest club rugby competition in the world

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Featuring 24 elite teams from SA, France, Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, the 2025/2026 Investec Champions Cup kicks off on December 5 2025.

63 matches. 24 teams. Six nations. One winner.

The Investec Champions Cup is the “best club rugby competition in the world” — an elite contest between the top-performing teams from SA and Europe.

Over three decades, it has established itself as rugby’s equivalent of the UEFA Champions League: a summit reserved for the best of the best.

With the inclusion of SA’s leading franchises in 2022, the Investec Champions Cup became a truly global competition.

Each year, the United Rugby Championship, England’s Gallagher Prem and France’s Top 14 send their eight highest-ranked teams and their biggest stars to compete for supremacy.

Siya Kolisi gives it his all in an Investec Champions Cup clash between the Hollywoodbets Sharks and Exeter Chiefs. (Investec)

No surprise, then, that last season’s tournament drew a global TV audience of 71-million, 12-million YouTube viewers, and more than a million fans through stadium gates — each one cheering to see their side crowned champion of champions.

International quality

SA. France. Ireland. England.

Four of the top five-ranked national sides in the world (as of November 25) and all with their leading clubs represented in the Investec Champions Cup.

Throw in Scotland and Wales and clubs of the calibre of the Vodacom Bulls, DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Union Bordeaux Bègles, Stade Toulousain, Leinster, Munster, Saracens, Bath, Scarlets and the Glasgow Warriors, and you have a veritable “who’s who” of international club rugby.

However, only one champion will emerge, when the 2025/2026 Investec Champions Cup final is played in Bilbao, Spain, on May 23 next year.

Creating memorable experiences

As title sponsor of the Investec Champions Cup — now in its 31st year — and through its partnerships with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and broadcaster SuperSport, Investec is able to continue demonstrating the power of brand collaboration in sport and bring this premier rugby competition into the homes of rugby fans the world over.

Investec is proud to be the title sponsor of the greatest club rugby competition in the world. (Investec)

Beyond the games themselves, Investec continues to invest in creating memorable experiences for fans, clients, media and colleagues alike, and the upcoming season will be no different.

More than a game

As the new Investec Champions Cup season prepares to kick off on December 5, rugby fans will have even more reason to take their seats this season. Investec is taking the experience to the next level by unveiling an exciting in-stand competition.

Investec's new in-stand fan contest is yet another reason Investec Champions Cup is the 'best club rugby competition in the world'. (Investec)

Fans will get an opportunity to win their share of R300,000, while also giving back to the community. One lucky fan at each of the six South African home pool games will win R50,000: R25,000 for themselves and R25,000 donated to Investec’s Promaths Bursary Fund on their behalf.

Promaths was co-founded by Investec and Kutlwanong Maths, Science and Technology Centre 20 years ago, giving children from under-privileged areas access to additional quality maths and science education.

“Our goal is to make the Investec Champions Cup as accessible, engaging and meaningful as possible,” says Abey Mokgwatsane, Investec’s chief Marketing officer.

“We’ve seen how sport can unite a nation and through rugby, we see what is possible when passion meets purpose. Together, we’re building something that extends far beyond the field — a celebration of excellence, partnership and the extraordinary spirit of the game.”

The six South African home pool games in the 2025/2026 Investec Champions Cup are taking place at stadiums in Pretoria, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban. Book your tickets now.

