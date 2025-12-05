KEVIN MCCALLUM: England come out on right side of World Cup draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The headlines in England leant towards the hopeful side after Wednesday’s draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. “Gift of a World Cup draw will have England targeting at least the final,” was the take from The Times. “A draw with a winner? The routes to northern glory at 2027 World Cup,” dreamed the BBC. “Favourable 2027 Rugby World Cup draw provides few potholes for England,” dreamed The Guardian.

England came out on the right side, picked in a pool with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe. Predictions, according to the present World Rugby rankings could see England take on Australia in the quarterfinals, Ireland in the semifinals and the Springboks in the final. South Africa’s path could be New Zealand in the quarters, then France and possibly England.

England should miss South Africa, France and the All Blacks before the final unless Australia beat the All Blacks in their Pool A game. The great guessing game has begun. As veteran rugby writer Mick Cleary wrote for Rugby Pass: “As things stand, four of the top five teams are projected to reach the semifinals, three from the northern hemisphere.”

The first game of the World Cup is October 1 2027, 22 months away, which brings up the timing of the draw and why it is made so far out. The 2026 football World Cup draw is being made on Friday. That said, it was better than the farce of 2023 when the rugby draw was made almost three years before.

There is a lot of rugby between then and now, but the only time England won a World Cup was in Australia in 2003 and they had a decent draw then with only a Kamp Staaldraad-weakened Springboks to beat in their pool game at the Subiaco Oval in Perth. The result was 25-6, with the Boks having an OK first half and England the better of the second.

England want more rugby against the Boks with captain Maro Itoje cock-a-hoop after an unbeaten Autumn series and 11 wins on the trot. Winning, as the Springboks have shown, can be a self-perpetuating habit, a mindset needed to be consistently good without being over-confident.

“I would love to play them as much as possible, to be honest,” said Itoje. “The Boks, New Zealand, France, Ireland, Australia, all the big boys in Test Rugby. We want to play them. We want to test ourselves against them because only when you do that do you know where you’re really at.”

The question for the hosts is whether Australia can find the rhythm to reclaim a spot in the Big Boy league. Their coach, Joe Schmidt, is stepping aside for Les Kiss, who was once an assistant for the Boks under Harry Viljoen. Schmidt is likely to be around in an advisory role. Australia versus the All Blacks in the opening match of Pool A will be the perfect start to the tournament. The All Blacks have as much work to do as the Wallabies with head coach Scotty Robertson not a fan favourite in New Zealand right now.

Ireland and Scotland will battle to top Pool D. Scotland have not beaten Ireland in 11 matches; Ireland have not made it past the quarterfinal stage at the World Cup. Another tasty subplot.

And who will be the Japan or Portugal of 2027? World Cups need a surprise. Japan in 2015 and 2019, Portugal beating Fiji in 2023, France over the All Blacks in 1999 and 2007, Samoa beating Wales in 1991, Uruguay holding on to a 30-27 win against Fiji in 2019.

What of the Springboks? First up are Romania, Georgia, and Italy, all of whom South Africa have played in previous World Cups. Romania in 1995 and 1999, Georgia in 2003 and Italy in 2019.

Italy are no mugs and Georgia a handful, but the Boks should top Pool B at a canter. After that there are no gifts and some potholes, but as a land full of potholes South Africa has experience in overcoming them. They had to beat England, New Zealand and France to win in 2023. Six weeks to glory or despair begins on October 1 2027. The next two years will be fascinating.