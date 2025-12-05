MARK ETHERIDGE: Showjumper Neill rides back from injury to reclaim top form

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shaun Neill on his way to second spot at the JEEP 1.50m Grand Prix.

The sporting world abounds with backstories and the struggle to reach the top of one’s game and be one jump ahead of the opposition.

But this story is literally a backstory that has turned into a comeback.

On Saturday, celebrated showjumper Shaun Neill finished second in the Jeep 1.50m Grand Prix equestrian event at Steyn City in Gauteng.

There will be people saying second place isn’t to be celebrated, but in Neill’s case it’s indeed cause for celebration, as this result is the result of him grabbing his second chance.

Going back just more than about a decade, Neill was Mr Showjumping South Africa — his record simply neighs for itself: four South African championship wins in 2007-14, two South African President’s Cup wins in 2011/12 and World Cup League wins in 2007, 2009 and 2012.

And then came his biggest setback.

Now 40, he says, “In my younger days I was very competitive and passionate … and very fortunate to have horses that helped win so many events.”

He goes on ruefully, “the only one that got away was the South African Derby … I’m still fighting to conquer it; that would be my ultimate goal.

“Then I injured my back badly in 2014 — a herniated disc. All of us riders know that our backs are our weakest links, and I suffered for a very long time.”

Wife Cath recalls him only being able to roll out of bed on many days to get to his day job, a physical 7am-5pm graft for civil engineering company Delmon Mining and Civils where he’s out on site most days “working with big yellow plant, on various project sites and getting pretty dirty”.

As time went on, Neill found himself being backed into a corner — it was either surgery or taking a break from riding and getting strong.

Neil opted for the latter, strengthening his body as much as he could with physical exercise and relying on cortisone injections and painkillers.

“I took a few months off at the end of 2016 going into 2017 and then again midway through 2017 another few months completely off … the horses were there and needed to be ridden but there was no way I’d be able to compete anywhere near the highest level.”

Finally, in 2020 Neill took the plunge and went to Belgium to buy his current horse Kaprisch DBH Z.

And with his back still suspect the horse hunt wasn’t an easy one. “I have to choose my horses based on comfort now … any horse that jars my back can’t work for me anymore as I start to get pain again.

“I also need to use a particular saddle that allows my back to work in a certain way that prevents the pain from coming back. I guess my riding style must have changed as well to compensate for the changes to my back.”

That wasn’t the only thing that had changed, though — while Neill was on his back, the sport was galloping away from him!

A former racing car driver, Neill switches to a motoring analogy.

“Anyone can get into a car and go around Kyalami … but getting on a horse and jumping a 1.5m track takes a lot in terms of partnership with you and the horse, the trust between you and the horse … and the horse has a huge part to play in things.

“Riding at 1.5m level is the equivalent of your day-to-day motorist trying to drive a Formula One car; everything is just so much faster and your reactions need to be so sharp.”

He was referring to a high-level equestrian competition in which horses and riders jump over obstacles with a maximum height of 1.50m.

Meanwhile, in his absence the world of showjumping had changed.

“Since I came back, they’re making us ride faster, the jumps are getting lighter, and the courses are way more technical.”

Making things all the harder is that Neil is what Cath describes as a professional non-professional.

“I ride against mostly professional people who ‘do horses’ for their living. I work a full day from 7am to 5pm and then ride in the afternoons after work. I’m very fortunate to work for our family business, and I am able to work while I compete and travel away to shows but still work remotely.”

He has represented South Africa twice overseas in 1.5m Nations Cups, “and to be up there like at the weekend and to prove you’re still good enough is a nice achievement for myself mentally … though I always knew the horse could do it!”

And the feeling was real, coming after his first podium at the 1.5m level in 11 years.

“I was very happy, a little shocked and hugely relieved. I never lost belief that I would one day get back there. It has been a ride and an uphill climb, but it always felt like I could get back there if I gave it my all. I’m just very grateful to be back and for all the people who’ve made it possible!”

Of course there’s still that unfinished business with the Derby.

“My last Derby was in 2010, I love the Derby but it is a very specific class for a specific type of horse. Unfortunately the horses I have now are not candidates for Derby yet, but hopefully in the future I will have a ride that would allow me to attempt it again.”

Given his backstory, one wouldn’t bet against Neill one day nailing that Derby comeback.