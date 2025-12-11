Birkett and Fenn reunite for 2026 Dusi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With a historic milestone on the horizon, 15-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett has confirmed he will be back in 2026 with 2024 winning partner Matt Fenn when they tackle the race from February 19-21.

Next year will be the first time Birkett has the same partner as the previous K2 race since he won twice with Jason Graham in 2012 and 2014. Should the pair win next year, Matt Fenn will become the first two-time Dusi champion, apart from Birkett’s multiple wins, since Lance Kime won the K2 race with Birkett in 2016.

With the 2026 N3TC Drak Challenge having been cancelled due to the current foot-and-mouth outbreak, Birkett will not have a January hit-out before Dusi, and the 35-year-old says he always enjoys some early river action leading into it.

“I know the first time I jump in a river at the start of the season, I’m rusty!” Birkett said. “I need a few paddles to get my river legs back and get stable on the river again, so it takes a bit of time.”

Looking ahead to the race, the duo of Birkett and Fenn are starting to get themselves in the Dusi frame of mind.

“We’ve started getting excited for Dusi, but it is still a while away; we’ve had to get our running started.

“Having paddled together two years ago means things will be a little more straightforward this year. You put so much work into the first race you do together, and we’ve already done a lot of that work.

“We obviously have to train, but we sit straighter in the boat, and we know how one another races,” Birkett added.

Heading into 2026, Birkett could become the first person in the 74-year history of the Dusi to win the race 15 times. He has never chased records and has been outspoken about that; however, this milestone will make him the greatest the race has seen.

“I haven’t given it any thought, and with each year there are so many variables that go into the race that it’s not something I am chasing.

“I paddle and paddle the Dusi because I enjoy it, and I don’t even contemplate that [potentially being a 16-time Dusi champion].

“If we start thinking about people’s views, perceptions and why we are doing it, it’s an unnecessary distraction,” Birkett said.

Three days on a river from Pietermaritzburg to Durban can throw up a number of challenges, and for Birkett, he has been able to negotiate those challenges over the last 15 years the best, and that is something he feels is crucial.

“It’s always been a case of problem-solving while we are racing and trying to stay calm because things get thrown at you all the time.

“What is going to be an advantage is that Matt also has a calm racing head on him, and he understands it’s a three-day race, and you can lose a bit of time here and there, but you want to keep mistakes down to a minimum,” Birkett said.