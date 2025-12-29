Sport

Bok coaches to provide short-term support to the Bulls

We understand the importance of a strong, collaborative relationship, says Rassie Erasmus

Former Springbok player and now coaching staff member Duane Vermeulen during a traingn session in Cape Town in June.
Former Springbok player and SA Rugby mobi-unit coaching staff member Duane Vermeulen. File photo (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Springbok assistant coaches Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery, South African Rugby (Saru) mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen and head of athletic performance Andy Edwards will provide short-term support to the Bulls after a request from the franchise for assistance in specific technical areas.

The request was approved by Saru and Springbok management as part of the organisation’s collaboration with its member unions. The Bok coaches will engage the Bulls on a limited basis, remotely and in person where required, in line with Saru’s standard practice of sharing national coaching resources when requested.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said the support reflected the working relationship between the Springboks and the franchises. “We maintain regular engagement with our franchises, and when they request input in specific areas, we assist within the normal scope of our roles,” he said.

“We understand the importance of a strong, collaborative relationship between our provincial teams and the Springboks, as it ultimately benefits South African rugby as a whole.”

Saru CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the collaboration. “Our approach has always been to work collaboratively with our franchises where possible. We want to see all our teams perform to the best of their ability and we will continue to support them when they reach out for assistance,” he said.

The support is short term in nature and does not constitute any formal appointment with the franchise.

