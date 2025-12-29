British boxer Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Sam Tabahriti

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two people, local newspaper Punch reported on Monday.

The crash happened in Ogun State, the report said, citing witnesses. Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle hit another car. Ogun state police said Joshua and others had been taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said five men had been involved in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua suffered minor injuries, two people lost their lives and two walked away unhurt.

The agency said preliminary findings suggest the vehicle carrying Joshua was probably speeding when it lost control while overtaking and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” the agency said on X.

Joshua could not be reached for comment.

A son of British-Nigerian parents, Joshua attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 85km from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at age 12.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026.

Update: December 29 2025

This story has been updated with more information.