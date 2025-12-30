Gavin Hunt replaces Steve Barker at the helm of Stellenbosch FC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch FC's new coach, is the longest-serving in the PSL.

Serial trophy winning coach Gavin Hunt has joined Stellenbosch FC as Steve Barker’s successor.

The four-time Premiership winner takes over during the domestic break while the Africa Cup of Nations continues in Morocco until January 18.

Hunt left promoted Premiership side Durban City in early December after steering them to an impressive eighth place, with reports that he and the club’s management did not see eye to eye on several issues.

Long-time Stellies coach Barker — who steered them to promotion from the first division in 2019, a Carling Knockout trophy in 2023, MTN8 silver medals in 2024 and 2025 and the semifinals of last season’s Caf Confederation Cup — left the Cape winelands club earlier this month to join Tanzanian outfit Simba FC. He was the longest-serving Premiership coach at the time.

Stellenbosch — strong finishers in the Premiership under Barker with placings of fourth, sixth, third and third in the past four seasons — are wallowing in 14th place after 14 matches in 2025/26.

“Hunt’s first match in charge will be on January 10 when Stellenbosch travel to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to take on Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership encounter,” the club said in a statement.

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie said the club “are delighted to welcome a coach of Gavin Hunt’s calibre and experience and look forward to supporting him as we usher in a new era at the club”.

“We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates that applied for the position, and after conducting a thorough process, our board is confident we have secured the right head coach for Stellenbosch FC.

“A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL and one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa, and he has a proven track record that aligns with the ambitions of the club.

Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. — Gavin Hunt

“His player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football were also impressive to observe and make him a natural fit in terms of aligning with the club’s identity and long-term vision.”

Hunt said he is “honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time”.

“This is a forward-thinking club with a clear vision, and from my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed.

“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.”

Hunt won three successive league titles with SuperSport United from 2008 to 2010 and a fourth with Bidvest Wits — their first in their 96-year history — in 2016-17.