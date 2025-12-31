Nigeria complete perfect group campaign with victory over Uganda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Raphael Onyedika celebrates a goal for Nigeria with teammates in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations win against Uganda at Complexe Sportif de Fes in Fez, Morocco on Tuesday.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice and Paul Onuachu netted his first international goal in four years as Nigeria beat 10-man Uganda 3-1 in Fes on Tuesday to record a third win in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and send the East African side home.

Nigeria finished top of the pool with nine points followed by Tunisia and Tanzania, who reached the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides following their 1-1 draw with Tunisia on Tuesday.

It was a dominant performance from Nigeria despite resting several regulars having already been assured of top spot in the group.

Uganda netted a consolation through Rogers Mato and used three goalkeepers in the game following an injury and a red card for Salim Magoola, another calamity in a chaotic tournament for coach Paul Put’s side.

Nigeria have impressed in the group stage after being losing finalists two years ago and suffering the shock of missing out on 2026 World Cup qualification.

After Onuachu had missed a simple chance midway through the first half, he found the back of the net after 28 minutes.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru showed quick feet on the left and his pass into Onuachu was perfect for the big forward to finish. The goal was the striker’s first for Nigeria since 2021.

Uganda were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute when substitute goalkeeper Magoola used his hands some 10 yards outside his area to stop a Victor Osimhen shot.

Magoola had been a halftime replacement for injured starter Denis Onyango, so Uganda had to use their third goalkeeper in the game as Nafian Alionzi was brought on.

Nigeria scored their second goal in the 62nd minute when Onyedika took Samuel Chukwueze’s pass and drilled his shot low through the legs of Alionzi.

Onyedika netted his second five minutes later with a side-footed finish, Chukwueze again the provider with a pass from the right.

Uganda got a consolation goal with 15 minutes left as the Nigerian defence momentarily went to sleep and Mato had time and space from Allan Okello’s pass to lift the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Also on Tuesday evening Tanzania grabbed a second-half equaliser to hold Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their last Group C encounter in Tangier book themselves a place in the last 16.

It was only Tanzania’s second point of the tournament but proved enough for them to advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Feisal Salum’s powerful shot three minutes into the second half was enough to secure the draw after Tunisia had been ahead with a 43rd-minute penalty converted by Ismael Gharbi.

