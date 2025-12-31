Senegal advances to Afcon last 16 despite Koulibaly red card

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abdoulaye Seck scored Senegal's opener in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations win against Benin on Tuesday.

Ten-player Senegal overcame a gallant Benin 3-0 in Tangier on Tuesday to finish top of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Central defender Abdoulaye Seck put Senegal ahead at halftime, and Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye scored after the break.

However, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a clumsy tackle with about 20 minutes left, and will be suspended going into the knockout stages.

Senegal finished with seven points, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat Botswana 3-0 in Rabat, on goal difference.

Senegal must now wait to find out the identity of their last-16 opponents, who will be either Burkina Faso or Sudan in Tangier on Saturday, while Benin, who advance as one of the best third-placed finishers, head to Agadir to face Egypt on Monday.

There was a lengthy VAR check before Seck’s 38th-minute goal was validated, but television replays showed the ball had come off Seck’s elbow rather than his head.

Sadio Mane set up the second for Diallo in the 63rd minute, taking on the Benin defence down the left flank before pulling the ball back for Diallo to sweep home.

Koulibaly was sent off seven minutes later after catching Benin’s Aiyegun Tosin on the back of his heel with a late challenge. Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda took several minutes and watched multiple replays on the sideline screen before making the decision to dismiss the Senegal skipper.

Even with the numerical disadvantage Senegal were stronger, and 17-year-old substitute Ibrahima Mbaye forced a penalty as he broke away, only to be clipped by Rachid Moumouni.

Ndiaye, who had only just come on to the pitch, fired home the spot-kick to make it 3-0.

Benin’s best chance came from a free kick in the last five minutes, which Junior Olaitan struck on target but Edouard Mendy made a flying save.

Also late on Tuesday night, Gael Kakuta scored two goals and laid on another as the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Botswana 3-0 in their Group D clash in Rabat on Tuesday, to set up a last 16 clash with Algeria.

The Congolese finished level on seven points with Senegal at the top of the standings, but their inferior goal difference means they have to settle for second place in the pool and a meeting with the in-form 2019 winners in the knockout round.

Nathanael Mbuku scored the game’s opener, set up by Kakuta’s backheel pass, before the latter netted a penalty and then a third for his side from close range in a comfortable win.

Botswana were already eliminated from the tournament heading into the match and have now lost all six of their Afcon finals matches following their second appearance at the continental finals.