We’re inexperienced but we won’t give up, says Siyabonga Ngezana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana is one of 14 players attending the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana says Bafana Bafana will have to continue rolling with the punches despite most of the players in the squad not having any previous Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) experience.

Ngezana, one of 14 players in coach Hugo Broos’s 25-strong squad that has not played at the tournament before, says the standard of play in Morocco has been an eye-opener.

“It is a difficult tournament to play because the tempo is high and you need to adjust as quickly as possible,” said the centre-back who is also a mentor to 20-year-old defensive prodigy Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

“You saw the intensity of the game against Zimbabwe. We scored and they replied; we scored again, and they equalised again but we never gave up. Mistakes are going to happen in the game, but the most important thing is not to drop our heads but to carry on.”

“We have a lot of inexperienced players ... It is our first time, and we need to cherish the experience and grow as the tournament progresses.

In the opening win over Angola in Marrakesh, Broos started with five tournament debutants: Ngezana, Mbokazi, Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster, while Tshepang Moremi came on as a substitute.

The level of inexperience is deepened by the squad including youth internationals Tylon Smith and Shandre Campbell, who are yet to be capped at senior level. The other tournament debutants are Ricardo Goss, Thabang Matuludi, Kamukelo Kabini, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Hugo Broos worried about Bafana's softness at certain stages of matches.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/U4ko96g8fN pic.twitter.com/bAFjatVqoQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 30, 2025

Bafana, the runners-up in Group B, now anxiously wait to see who their opponents will be in the last 16 of the tournament. They will play the runners-up of Group F, where Ivory Coast (four points) meet winless Gabon and Cameroon (four) meet Mozambique (three) in their final round on Wednesday night (both games kick off at 9pm SA time).