Cunha rescues point as United draw 1-1 at Leeds

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their first goal against Leeds at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, January 4 2026.

Leeds — Manchester United snatched a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday after Matheus Cunha cancelled out Brenden Aaronson’s opener in a frantic three-minute spell that epitomised a chaotic Premier League encounter.

The Brazilian forward shouldered the creative burden for United with several key players missing, proving a constant menace before silencing the raucous Elland Road crowd with his second-half equaliser.

The draw between the two age-old rivals lifted the visitors provisionally to fifth place, while Leeds remain 16th.

“We know how big this game is for everyone. But it’s good to have a point here also,” Cunha told TNT Sports.

“It was so hard. We know what to expect and what to bring to the game. They try to do everything to win.”

Leeds set an aggressive tone early in a scrappy first half that produced few clear chances despite the intensity.

United thought they had drawn first blood when Cunha volleyed home from range, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside in the build-up.

The home side nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s glancing header from a cross struck the far post with United keeper Senne Lammens beaten.

At the other end, Leny Yoro’s header forced a fine reflex save from Leeds keeper Lucas Perri as the teams went into the break goalless.

Leeds finally found their breakthrough just after the hour mark when Pascal Struijk played Aaronson through behind United’s defence.

The American sprinted past an unsuspecting Ayden Heaven before beating Lammens to send Elland Road into raptures, but their celebrations were short-lived.

United substitute Joshua Zirkzee made an instant impact moments after entering the fray, setting Cunha through on goal, and the Brazilian slipped his shot past Perri to level the score, silencing the home crowd in the 65th minute.

The drama continued as both sides pressed for a winner. Noah Okafor nearly restored Leeds’ lead with an acrobatic overhead kick from a set-piece, but Lammens produced a fine save to deny the Swiss forward.

Cunha himself hit the post when he tried to curl home what would have been the winner, while Zirkzee nearly set up another goal, only for Benjamin Sesko to fire it wide.

Leeds substitute Joel Piroe nearly snatched victory for the home side when put through on goal, but the Dutchman’s first-time curling effort sailed over the bar as both teams settled for a point in an entertaining Yorkshire thriller.