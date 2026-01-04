Diaz strike sends Morocco to Afcon quarterfinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brahim Diaz of Morocco celebrates scoring the winner during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

Rabat — Brahim Diaz scored his fourth goal for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations to put the hosts into the quarterfinals with a nervous 1-0 round-of-16 victory over Tanzania in Rabat on Sunday.

Morocco dominated possession, but Tanzania had opportunities too, and it took a fine strike from Diaz to book a place in the last eight and a meeting with the winners of Sunday’s second fixture between SA and Cameroon.

Captain Achraf Hakimi fed Diaz on the right side of the box on 64 minutes, and the Real Madrid playmaker worked his way to the byline before firing into the goal from a tight angle when most expected a cross.

Morocco wasted several other chances but were also fortunate that Tanzania were wasteful too, with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum missing gilt-edged opportunities for the East Africans with the score at 0-0.

