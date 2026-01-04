Sport

Diaz strike sends Morocco to Afcon quarterfinals

Brahim Diaz scores his fourth goal for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations during tense encounter with Tanzania

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Brahim Diaz of Morocco celebrates scoring the winner during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday. (© Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix)

Rabat — Brahim Diaz scored his fourth goal for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations to put the hosts into the quarterfinals with a nervous 1-0 round-of-16 victory over Tanzania in Rabat on Sunday.

Morocco dominated possession, but Tanzania had opportunities too, and it took a fine strike from Diaz to book a place in the last eight and a meeting with the winners of Sunday’s second fixture between SA and Cameroon.

Captain Achraf Hakimi fed Diaz on the right side of the box on 64 minutes, and the Real Madrid playmaker worked his way to the byline before firing into the goal from a tight angle when most expected a cross.

Morocco wasted several other chances but were also fortunate that Tanzania were wasteful too, with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum missing gilt-edged opportunities for the East Africans with the score at 0-0.

Read: LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Weird choices add intrigue to Proteas’ T20 World Cup challenge

2

EXPLAINER: Venezuela’s vast debt crisis comes into focus after Maduro’s fall

3

Trade surplus widens sharply in November

4

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gives assurances on nuclear procurement

5

January to bring big petrol and diesel price cuts

Related Articles