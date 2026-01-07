Glenrose Xaba relishes versatility en route to world cross-country champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glenrose Xaba winning the Boxer 5km race at Marks Park in Johannesburg last year.

South African women’s marathon record-holder Glenrose Xaba relishes the versatility of athletics, heading to the world cross-country championships in the US.

The 31-year-old is keen to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

Xaba turned down the opportunity of competing in the marathon at the world track and field championships in Tokyo last year, preferring to try to qualify in the 10,000m.

She failed in the endeavour, but that hasn’t diminished her fire to try to break Elana Meyer’s 30:52.51 national mark, set a few months before Xaba was born.

“In two years’ time I will be doing marathon fully,” said Xaba, who flew out with the national cross-country team to Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday. The competition kicks off on Saturday.

Glenrose Xaba has won the SPAR Women's 10km Challenge in time of 31:54 in Durban.



She was followed by Diniya Abaraya (32:09) and Selam Gebre (32:25) pic.twitter.com/Um7Fe9OI9F — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 22, 2025

“For now I’m trying to qualify for track and field for the Commonwealth Games this year. I think for the [2028] Olympics I will focus on marathon.”

Xaba is the third-fastest South African over 10,000m, having clocked 31:26.78 in 2024. Dominique Scott went 31:00.10 in 2022.

Pundits believe Xaba should be focusing on the marathon, a distance she has run only twice but has posted the two fastest times by a South African.

She set her 2:22:22 South African record in her debut in the Cape Town Marathon in 2024 and went 2:23:22 to finish sixth in Valencia last month.

No other South African has dipped under 2:24.00.

She is in no rush to specialise in the 42.2km, seeing value in the other disciplines.

Marathon needs a heart because once you get to 38km you are no longer using your knowledge, you are pushing with your heart to the finish. — Glenrose Xaba

“I [like] track because I want to get the rhythm and speed. I’m new to marathons, and I’m still learning.

“When it comes to marathons, you need more focus and more discipline because it’s more challenging when it comes to training, and you need to be fit mentally.

“Marathon needs a heart because once you get to 38km, you are no longer using your knowledge; you are pushing with your heart to the finish.”

Meyer’s record is keeping her interest in the track alive. “I want to get faster, maybe get closer to the time of Elana because she was such a great athlete.

“I think if I can have more 5,000m [races] in my legs that are faster, I can go faster in the 10,000m. I think I can manage to get inside the South African record.

“I love the 10,000m. It’s challenging mentally and physically.”

Xaba — who has a best finish of 29th at the world cross-country championships, achieved in Serbia two years ago — is looking forward to the race in Tallahassee.

“I want to enjoy myself there. I want to do my best. The important thing I want to do is to enjoy the race because I’m coming from the marathon. I’m already fit; I’ve just been doing a touch-up here and there.”