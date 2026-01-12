Swiatek shuns targets as she chases missing Australian Open title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is planning to improve her game instead of setting targets.

Melbourne — Iga Swiatek heads into Melbourne ⁠Park with the Australian ‍Open title the only gap on her Grand Slam resumé, but the world No 2 is keen to avoid setting herself targets for the new season and says her main goal is ​to improve her game.

The 24-year-old Pole has won Majors on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, the Paris clay and the grass of Wimbledon but has never managed to reach the final at the year’s opening Grand Slam, going out twice in the semifinals.

“For now I’m not setting results goals,” she told Polish sports news ‍website Sportowy24 last month.

“I am focusing on developing ​technically and in terms of my tennis game itself.”

Swiatek is renowned for her grit and intensity on tour, but the former world No 1 was forced to re-evaluate her approach after failing to secure a semifinal spot at the season-ending WTA Finals for a second straight year in November 2025.

She has spoken about the ​physical and mental toll the punishing tour schedule takes on players and said in Beijing in September that the season was too ‍long and too intense.

Just before Christmas she told Sportowy24 she felt refreshed after spending more time at home than usual.

She has also worked with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, often crediting her with helping shape her ⁠preparation and routines and publicly defending their work together amid questions about the partnership.

“I hope the preparation period will mean that in the new season I will play well and solidly, and I will learn something new,” said Swiatek, who suffered a heart-breaking semifinal loss to ultimate champion Madison Keys in 2025 in Australia.

After the peace of Poland, Swiatek will ‌be plunged into the maelstrom of the ⁠Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which kicks off on January 18 and crowns a women’s champion after two punishing weeks of summer heat.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action at Flushing Meadows in New York, the US. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

The disappointment of a 3-6 6-0 6-3 loss to Swiss Belinda Bencic in the final of the United Cup on a similarly fast Sydney surface on Sunday was tempered by the fact that Poland won the trophy.

“I’m still here; nothing crazy happened,” Swiatek reassured her fans.

“Everything is fine, just super sore. I guess, for the first tournament of the year, it costs everybody a bit differently than during the season.”

The Australian Open boasts 11 Grand Slam champions, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka among the ​title favourites, and Swiatek will have little time to ease herself back ⁠into elite competition mode.

While she will be keen to avoid discussing it, the Pole could complete the career Grand Slam if she walks away with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

The clay-court specialist has won four of her Majors at Roland Garros and showed a different side to her game by winning on the hard courts of the ‍US Open in 2022.

Her 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Amanda ‍Anisimova in the Wimbledon final last July showed she can adapt, and it would be no ‍surprise if she finally gets to grips with the Melbourne Park surface this time around.