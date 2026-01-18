Arthur Fery’s Melbourne win makes mum’s marathon trip worthwhile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Qualifier Arthur Fery delivered a stunning Australian Open win by beating 20th seed Flavio Cobolli on Sunday, a victory that ensured his mother’s long journey from Britain was rewarded with at least another chance to watch him play in Melbourne.

Competing in a Grand Slam other than Wimbledon for the first time, the Briton powered through the qualifying rounds without dropping a set, form that prompted his mother, former tennis professional Olivia, to make the trip Down Under.

With his mother watching from the stands at John Cain Arena, the world No 185 beat Cobolli 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-1 to deliver the first upset of the men’s tournament and reach the second round, where he faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

“My mum flew over once I qualified. So she was here today [Sunday],” Fery told reporters.

“When I won that last round, she asked me if she could come. I was like, ‘Of course, it would be nice to have you here.’ It’s a long way, but at least I made it worth it. She can see at least two matches ― hopefully more.”

Fery said the rest of his family were glued to the TV despite his match starting at midnight in Britain.

“So far I’ve only played four Slam main draws, and this is the first one outside Wimbledon. So it’s a big event for me and everyone around me,” he added.

“Also a lot of Brits in the stadium today, I thought. Yeah, it was great to have that support as well.”

Fery, who is pursuing a course in science, technology and society at Stanford University, said his sporting background shaped his development ― his mother was twice a title winner at ITF level, and his father, Loic, owns French soccer club FC Lorient.

“He plays a bit of tennis and is into other sports as well. My mum played tennis at a high level. Having both of them in sport has really helped me,” Fery said.

“It definitely helped when I was younger in my development to have two parents who know how professional sport works and the pressures of it and keeping a good balance between trying to develop tennis but also having a life and an education.

“I’m very lucky for that.”