Netball Proteas name squad to take on England in three-match series

Netball Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk has named a 15-player squad to take on England in a three-match Spar Challenge Test Series at Ellis Park next week.

“We are in the process of building a team that will compete at the World Cup. That is how far ahead we are looking,” she said. “It is important for us to create depth in the squad.

“Selecting a team is never an easy exercise because every invited player brings their best on the day, which gives us a positive selection headache.

“Let me also express my gratitude to the team I work with in the selection process. Their unwavering support is something I do not take for granted. I believe we have chosen the best 15 players for the occasion and the moment.“

This series is crucial because it is the last before the team takes part in the Commonwealth Games, she said. “Competing against the best in the world helps us gauge where we are and gives us the opportunity to improve and grow. The series against the Roses is our last international competition before the Commonwealth Games, so we need to make it count. It will allow us to refine what is working and address areas where we are lacking.”

The team go into the series after a successful Africa Netball Cup campaign in Lilongwe, where they emerged African champions.

“We have given coach Jenny all the support she needs in preparing the team for this series. It is important for the Spar Proteas to perform well against the best in the world, especially with the backing of home crowds,” said Netball SA president Mami Diale.

“We believe the coaching staff and selectors have chosen the best possible team, and we rally behind them with confidence that they will rise to the challenge against the Vitality Roses.”

The last time the two nations met was in 2025, where the series ended one win apiece.

The Spar Challenge Netball Series will take place at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena in Johannesburg, with matches scheduled for January 29-31 and February 1.

Selected players for the series: Khanyisa Chawane (c), Kyla Dames, Jamie Golob (née van Wyk), Thulisile Maduna, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Nozipho Ntshangase, Nicola Smith, Rolene Streutker, Elmeré van der Berg, Tinita van Dyk, Juanita van Tonder, Sanmarie Visser.