Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Tuesday Sam Watson, a 24-year-old from Roundhay in Leeds, won the prologue of the Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

It was the first victory of the year in the first World Tour race of the year for Ineos Grenadiers, a good start to what they hope will be a reset for a team that has ambled towards relative mediocrity since the heady days when they were known as Team Sky.

Ineos have installed former team rider Geraint Thomas, a winner of the Tour de France, as director of racing, part of a major overhaul of the management structure. Thomas, in turn, has named his former Barloworld teammate and close friend, South African Daryl Impey, as a sporting director, going with what he knows will work.

In July Dave Brailsford returned to run the team he created as Team Sky, taking a jump to the left and a step to the right from his role as director of sport for all of Ineos’ sporting properties. He was supposed to help right the listing Titanic that is Manchester United, but after he and the club kept sailing from one iceberg coach to the next, the ship team that not even God could sink is barely treading water, and he has moved on to a more manageable fix.

The properties in the Ineos sporting empire, from Manchester United and Nice FC to the America’s Cup and the Mercedes Formula One team, have taken three steps backwards for every one forward.

Mercedes won seven titles consecutively before Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe bought a one-third share for £208m in December 2020. It was the beginning of a lean period for Mercedes. In 2021 they were still strong, winning nine races, finishing second in the drivers’ championship and winning the constructors’ title, but Red Bull were on the rise.

In 2022 they had one victory, and Lewis Hamilton was already having the mumbles. Zero wins in 2023, four in 2024 and two last year. The outlook for 2026 is hopeful, but the FIA was to have a meeting with them and other Formula One teams on Thursday over a loophole that could see Mercedes gaining 0.3sec a lap. It has to do with the “regulations concerning the compression ratio of the cylinders in the new power units”, reported The Times.

Red Bull are said to have been exploiting the same loophole, possibly because some Mercedes employees have joined Red Bull for this season.

Ratcliffe bought Nice about six years ago with the promise Ineos would not be spending “dumb money” and the team would thrive. They are 15th in Ligue 1 after 18 games, two places and six points off relegation, having won five, drawn three and lost 10.

The 29th Deloitte Football Money League 2026 was released on Thursday; it is “an annual publication profiling the highest revenue-generating clubs in world football”. The 2024/25 season was another record-breaking year, “with the top 20 Money League clubs generating over €12bn in revenue for the first time”. Real Madrid topped the league with €1.2bn in revenue. Liverpool were the best-performing Premier League club in fifth, the first time an English club has not made the top four.

United have slipped to eighth, their lowest ranking yet, and, warned The Times, “their position is likely to become even worse” in next year’s Deloitte rankings.

Being out of Europe and being knocked out of every domestic cup competition has cost them. That sees them “facing a further £90m drop in revenue from TV money and match-day income for this season”.

Ten fewer games at Old Trafford this season equate to a loss of £50m in match-day income; Adidas has imposed a £10m penalty clause due to no Champions League participation; and they won’t have the £30m their Europa League campaign brought in for 2024/25.

Ineos pulled out of their £4.3m annual sponsorship of the All Blacks last year, a deal that coincided with a lean period for New Zealand, who have gone full United and sacked their coach.

With Ineos Grenadiers, United, Nice, All Blacks and Mercedes, Ineos have bought high and gone low. As a friend who is a United fan said, “Jim, perhaps stick to petrochemicals, old boy.”