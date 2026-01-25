Motivated Mackenzie searching for elusive Dusi K2 crown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite four consecutive K1 titles at the Dusi Canoe Marathon, Christie Mackenzie is still chasing that elusive first K2 crown, and 2026 is the year she plans to achieve the goal.

Mackenzie is teaming up with long-time friend and marathon partner Saskia Hockly for this year’s race from February 19 to 21, and the pair will be eager to fight it out for the overall title in the women’s race.

It was a strong start to their partnership, as they won the 50 Miler recently, edging the impressive Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink by just over 10sec.

They then backed up that performance with a dominant win at the Inanda Dam to Durban race the next day. These two results have put them in the pound seats before the Dusi in less than a month’s time.

The pair teamed up to win the 2023 Fish River Canoe Marathon title as well, and they have also won ICF Canoe Marathon World Championship medals individually and as a pair, which proves their pedigree in a K1 and K2.

Hockly doesn’t possess an extensive Dusi record; however, she has won many titles and earned podium finishes in marathon and ocean racing events around the world. This tenacity is something Mackenzie will be calling on during the three days of racing.

“Quite simply, she is incredibly reliable and never gives up,” Mackenzie said. “I really identify with the way she races — gritty, composed and determined ― and it mirrors how I approach racing myself. That shared mindset is our biggest strength as a combination.”

The goal is for the Team Euro Steel pair to win the race, and they are excited by the prospect of going up against the best K2 combinations in South African women’s paddling.

Winning a first K2 title would be special for Mackenzie, but doing it with Hockly will be more memorable.

“If Saskia and I were to win, it would be my first K2 Dusi title. I’ve had a number of silver medals in the K2 over the years, but securing a title alongside a close friend would be extremely special and something I’ve been working towards for a long time.”

With three weeks to go until the start of the Dusi, paddlers won’t have the luxury of the N3TC Drak Challenge this year to get some racing preparation under their belts. Mackenzie has mapped out the preparation for her and Hockly.

“Our main focus will be spending as much time in the boat together as possible. While I do a lot of K1 training, K2 time is very accessible for us, and we plan to fully capitalise on that to refine our rhythm, communication and efficiency.

“We’ll aim to do as many pre-races as possible to build familiarity with the river. Tripping will also be a big part of our preparation, as understanding the river in different conditions is critical and gives us valuable confidence come race day,” Mackenzie added.

The multiple Dusi champion has always paddled with a smile and shown a positive attitude throughout, which has been a cornerstone of her success. Going into 2026, that attitude will not change, and it helps in making the K2 experience more memorable.

“The K2 Dusi is special because of the full experience ― the tripping, getting home in between the two days and sharing the journey. Doing a Dusi with great company, plenty of laughs, and memorable adventures along the way is what makes it so enjoyable for me.”

Entries for the 2026 Dusi Canoe Marathon are open here.