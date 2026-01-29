Kaze praises Kaizer Chiefs’ grit on tough away pitch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on the 28 January 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze doubts many teams in the Premiership can win a game on Dr Molemela Stadium’s poor pitch, lauding his side for grinding out a victory there without grousing about the bad state of the turf.

Glody Lilepo’s 67th-minute stunner was enough for Chiefs to beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 on Wednesday. The win kept Amakhosi in the title race, moving them from third to second on the table, just two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the halfway mark.

“It’s a big win away from home on a very difficult field, but we didn’t want to complain about the field or feel sorry for ourselves,” said Kaze, who steers the Amakhosi ship alongside Khalil Ben Youssef.

“We are a big team; we need to play in every condition we find ourselves in. What I saw today, I am not quite sure there [are] a lot of teams that are going to win on that field.”

Amid growing hype and expectations from their fans, Kaze downplayed Chiefs’ title ambitions, stressing how they have improved from last season.

“We go game by game. Last season we were at 32 points at the end of the season after 30 games. Today we are at 15 games with 30 points, and I feel it’s a big improvement, but we still have to improve further.

“Now our focus is going to shift to our Confederation Cup game against Zesco. We will try to make the best of that game.”

Chiefs meet Zambian outfit Zesco in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Chiefs are in third place with four points in Group D, three behind leaders Al Masry of Egypt, who they host in Polokwane on February 8.

Kaze was pleased to see Lilepo scoring his “worldie”, implying the goal would boost the Democratic Republic of Congo international’s morale after enduring difficult times in recent months.

“What a goal. It’s not a goal you see every day.

“I’m so happy for Lilepo; he scored that goal because after his injury against AS Simba [in the Confed Cup preliminary phase in October], he was slowly coming back, and there was a bit of pressure on him in the past few weeks.

“He has responded well. We know he’s a big player who can make the difference.”