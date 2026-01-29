Sabalenka sets up Australian Open final against Rybakina

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semifinal match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 29 2026. Picture: Reuters/Tingshu Wang

By Ian Ransom and Shrivathsa Sridhar

Melbourne ― Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a semifinal overshadowed by geopolitical tension and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina next.

Rybakina set up a blockbuster rematch of the 2023 final at Melbourne Park by battling past American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7), as the Russian-born Kazakh ramped up her own quest for a second Major title after her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

Top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka will seek her third title at the tournament in four years and fifth Grand Slam trophy overall after another dominant display at what is now firmly her favourite hunting ground.

Elena Rybakina on her way to victory over Jessica Pegula in the Australian Open semifinal on Thursday. (Tingshu Wang)

“I just can’t believe that. It’s an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet,” world No 1 Sabalenka said.

“I’m super happy with the win. She’s such a tough opponent and has been playing incredible tennis the whole week.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been a staging ground, players from Russia and Belarus have been banned from representing their nations at the Grand Slams and tour events.

Svitolina has been vocal about the strain of playing the countries’ players and said she hoped to bring her country “light” at the Australian Open after a tough winter.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, however, crushed those hopes in a furious display of raw power.

A truly dominant performance puts Aryna Sabalenka into her fourth consecutive #AusOpen final 👏 #AO26pic.twitter.com/uCGaFKtYPq — wta (@WTA) January 29, 2026

She became the third woman in the professional era to reach the Australian Open decider four times in a row after Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1971-76) and Martina Hingis (1997-2002), who each played six finals in a row.

“Gutted not to make it through tonight,” Svitolina told reporters. “Of course it’s very difficult when you’re playing a world No 1 on fire.”

While 31-year-old Svitolina was comprehensively defeated she fought hard from the first ball to the last. The 12th seed started with tenacity, hitting a forehand winner down the line on the first point returning serve.

Sabalenka wobbled, giving up two break points with a loose backhand, but blasted her way out of danger.

There was early tension at 2-1 when Svitolina was awarded a point mid-rally with Sabalenka penalised for hindering the point with a late grunt.

Incensed, she demanded a video review but the point stood.

She channelled her frustration into breaking Svitolina, then held for a 4-1 lead.

Pinning Svitolina well behind the baseline, Sabalenka grabbed three set points and converted the third after a sizzling cross-court backhand winner.

After 41 minutes of earth-shaking power, Sabalenka’s weapons finally misfired. She dropped the opening service game of the second set with a clutch of errors, raising cheers from a crowd yearning for a contest.

But Sabalenka steadied herself breaking Svitolina twice in succession.

Svitolina never dropped her head and earned a break point when trailing 4-2 to put the match back on serve.

Sabalenka was not to be denied, though. After thrashing a forehand winner down the line to save the break point, she proved unstoppable.

Grabbing two match points with a huge serve, Sabalenka closed it out in style, swooping forward with a forehand cross-court winner to book her chance of claiming a third trophy at Melbourne Park.

Fifth seed Rybakina later made a blazing start on Rod Laver Arena as she dictated terms with her trademark heavy hitting to pile the pressure on American Pegula, who looked out of sorts under the lights.

Sixth-seeded Pegula settled her nerves and stayed in touch at 4-2 down after saving break points, but Rybakina dialled up the intensity again and took the opening set with a cross-court winner to put one foot in the final.

Having finished her 2025 campaign by toppling Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals to lift the trophy, Rybakina looked in a hurry to book her 15th clash with the Belarusian as she broke Pegula for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

The clean forehand winner that put Rybakina ahead drew a frustrated response from Pegula, who composed herself to break back and later saved three match points to draw level at 5-5.

Rybakina responded immediately, assisted by the net cord, but a determined Pegula did not give in and forced a tiebreak where she squandered two set points before finally fading away.