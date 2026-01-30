DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL: Tennis gods orchestrate miracles in Melbourne

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Novak Djokovic in action during his quarterfinal match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The 2026 Australian Open is the first Major in Open history in which all top six men’s and women’s seeds have reached the quarterfinals, but the event has been suffering its fair share of setbacks.

The searing 40°C heat earlier this week, precipitated a huge drop in crowd attendance, by a margin of about 57,000, despite tournament organisers declaring they are increasing shade across the entire Melbourne Park precinct.

Rod Laver Arena has not yet produced a single five-set match to boost entertainment value.

Naomi Osaka, a two-time Aussie Open champion, withdrew after only two rounds complaining about an abdominal injury and the premature demise of world No 3 Coco Gauff caused an inconvenient controversy.

The American, unexpectedly trounced in straight sets by motivated Ukrainian veteran Elena Svitolina in the quarters, was captured on social media viciously beating her racket to a pulp, behind closed doors, prompting a universal debate on locker room privacy.

Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Picture: Reuters/Hollie Adams (Hollie Adams/Reuters)

Gauff, previously prone to on-court meltdowns in a losing situation, deserves credit for restraining her emotions until off-court, a sign of maturity no doubt.

However it is high time racket bashing was banned full stop. It is an expensive piece of equipment, sponsored by a brand one is privileged to represent, without which you cannot play. There are countless underprivileged children worldwide who would give their eye teeth for that racket to be able to walk onto a court, to hit a ball.

Throw it away intact by all means, but do not selfishly destroy it to satisfy one moment of petulance. Perhaps it’s time to introduce punching bags in locker rooms and an on-court donation box for discarded rackets, to be distributed to those who will treat their tools of the trade with respect.

And if the tennis gods were not smiling on Gauff this week, they were certainly smiling on Novak Djokovic. After a near default in round three against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp in which the Serb dispatched a ball, missing a ballgirl by centimetres, he was handed a fourth round walkover by Czech Jakub Mensik.

Mensik admirably had conjured up a milestone in reaching week two of a Slam for the first time, opening with a gritty five-set win over Spanish Pablo Carrera and following it up with straight set wins against Spain’s Rafael Jodar and American Ethan Quinn, before also incurring an abdominal injury.

Mensik presented the greater threat to Djokovic, having beaten him in the 2025 Miami Masters final. Sadly their rematch on a bigger stage was not to be and the 10-time Australian champion got a free ride into the last eight, to face 4th seeded Lorenzo Musetti, to whom Djokovic has not lost.

Musetti, unexpectedly finding himself two sets up and as in control on court, as he had been in his previous triumph over American No 1, Taylor Fritz, developed a leg injury early in the third set. The mercurial Italian was forced to retire, handing Djokovic — undeservedly by his own admission — a semi berth against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner himself had a lucky — some would say “orchestrated” — 3rd round break in this tournament: He too had been extraordinarily broken six times by little known American Eliot Spizzirri and while play was suspended due to extreme heat in the third set, Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill was seen speaking to tournament director Craig Tilley minutes before the roof was rolled over.

This “heat reprieve” was definitely to Sinner’s advantage — as he subsequently admitted. He thereafter raced to a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 win, propelling him onwards and upwards to the semis where he faces Djokovic.

Whether the Serb can ride his luck any further remains to be seen.

Elena Rybakina on her way to victory over Jessica Pegula in the Australian Open semifinal on Thursday. (Tingshu Wang)

Meanwhile fifth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina showed her mettle and rediscovered mojo in dispatching the world No 2, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, in straight sets, 7-5 6-1, depriving the six-time Major champion of another shot at the only silverware that continues to elude her, the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy.

Another on-court cameo epitomising the benefits of a cool and calm demeanor, was sixth seed Jessica Pegula, who wasted no time in demolishing fourth seed fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-3 6-4. The latter, bereft of her first serve and dishing up a slew of unforced errors and double faults, looked as lost as she did in the 2025 Wimbledon final.

Hopefully she will regain form and composure, before the American Swing season begins.

Perhaps the most memorable match of this tournament yet can be attributed to Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka. “Stan the Man” has won more five-set matches than any other player in Open history and his crowning second round marathon five-set victory over Frenchman Arthur Gea was the first to spark a Mexican wave at this event.

“I have squeezed the lemon to the last drop…” said the Swiss maestro as he bade farewell to Melbourne Park. I suspect Djokovic will identify, as he steps on court today to face the indomitable Sinner.