Man City edge Liverpool 2-1 in dramatic finish

Liverpool — A stoppage-time penalty from Erling Haaland gave Manchester City a dramatic 2-1 win at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side narrowed the gap to leaders Arsenal to six points.

After a goalless first half dominated by City, Liverpool opened the scoring in the 74th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai’s swerving free kick from nearly 30 metres out found the back of the net.

But City equalised 10 minutes later when Haaland headed a cross over the defence for Bernardo Silva to score from the edge of the six-yard box, before City earned a penalty in added time when Matheus Nunes was brought down by Alisson.

Haaland stepped up to score and silence the Anfield crowd before Rayan Cherki found the net from the halfway line at the death after Alisson went up the pitch, with Haaland and Szoboszlai tussling for the ball as it crept in.

VAR intervened and the goal was disallowed but the referee sent off Szoboszlai for tugging at Haaland’s shirt, awarding City a free kick which Cherki blasted into the crowd before the referee blew the fulltime whistle.